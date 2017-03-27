FOOTBALL: Phuket FC suffered their first defeat of their 2017 Euro Cake Thai League 4 campaign yesterday (Mar 26) going down 2-1 away to league leaders Satun United. The two goals were the first the team have conceded thus far this season.

Monday 27 March 2017, 06:08PM

Satun replaced the Andaman Dragon at the top of the league table last weekend after Phuket only managed to grab a point in a goalless draw against Chumphon on March 18.

It was Phuket FC who opened the scoring in yesterday’s game with their Ivorian striker Yannick Pairice Touguessong getting on the score sheet in the 8th minute of the game.

In a badly waterlogged pitch, the ball was put to Yannick (29) just out side Satun’s penalty box and a superb chip went straight over the keepers head and into the net.

Satun tried desperately to pull one back and even had two good chances cleared off the goal line in the last quarter of the first half. However, Phuket managed to keep their lead going into the second half.

With the pitch as wet as it was both teams were struggling to find their true form, but it was Satun who made a breakthrough when their Japanese striker Daiki Konomura (14) found the back of Phuket’s net in the 71st minute.

But it was only seven minutes from full time that Satun sealed their victory. An easy chip in the box found the head of Thai midfielder Jittep Hemsanit who made no mistake in slotting the ball home.

Yesterday’s result still eaves Phuket in 2nd place (10 points) in the league table, four points behind Satun (14 points) but with Phuket having a game in hand.

Furthermore, despite not having managed to score in his last two appearances for the Dragon, Nattapoom Maya (7) is still the league’s top scorer having scored five in the first three games of the season.

Phuket FC return deep south again this coming weekend when they travel to take on 5th placed Hat Yai FC (six points) on Sunday (Apr 2) with kick-off set for 5pm.

Phuket will certainly be hoping to pick up all three points from that game and reduce the gap between themselves and Satun.

The team then return to Surakul Stadium on April 9 when they will take on Surat Thani City FC, who, at the time of writing, sit at 8th place in the league table (four points).

All teams will then be on a three week break for the Songkran holiday before returning to action

on the weekend of April 29-30.

Full Weekend Results

Saturday March 25

Sungaipadee FC 4-2 Surat Thani City FC

Phatthalung FC 1-0 Pattani FC

Sunday March 26

Satun United 2-1 Phuket FC

Yala United 2-3 Hat Yai FC