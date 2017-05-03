FOOTBALL: Having made a better start in the 2017 season than previous years, and now in the second leg of the Euro Cake Thai League 4 campaign, the Andaman Dragon and its fans are hoping it will be able to keep the momentum going. If they can, it will enable them to at least manage a top two place, so they can either get automatic promotion to Thai League 3 or a chance of promotion via the available play-off positions.

Wednesday 3 May 2017, 11:10AM

Phuket FC seen here in action against Sungaipadee FC last Sunday (Apr 30). Photo: Phuket FC Facebook

However, in recent weeks things are looking to be reverting back to the form of seasons past, when slowly but surely, the team starts to drop easy and important points and begins sliding down the league table.

Phuket started their 2017 Euro Cake Thai League 4 campaign picking up nine out of a possible 12 points in their first four games of the season. But in their last five games they have only managed to take five points from a possible 15.

Up until their last game they have sat comfortably in one of the top two positions in the league table, but after only managing to take a single point against Sungaipadee FC on Sunday (April 30), in what should really have been an easy win for the team, for the first time this season they have dropped down to 3rd in the league table and are struggling to find their form on the pitch.

The Dragon opened the season with an away game to Sungaipadee FC and walked away with an comfortable 0-5 win. But their performance on Sunday just shows how the tables have turned as they hardly even managed a shot on target, and the closest they came to scoring was when they hit the post from a free-kick in the early stages of the game.

If their was anything of real relevance to report from the game then you would be reading it here. Sadly there wasn’t.

Meanwhile, last Friday (April 28) the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) announced that it was forced to cut off its financial support to Thai League 3 and 4 clubs this season to stave off the possibility of being declared bankrupt.

FAT President Somyot Poompunmuang had promised B2 million each in cash support to the clubs in Thai Leagues 3 and 4 during his election campaign last year.

Somyot also made an attempt to reassure the aggrieved clubs in the lower tiers.

“I am confident that the problem is only temporary,” he said, adding: “For the time being, we have to have money to pay off the huge debt.

“I am hoping that we will be able to generate more money in sponsorship next year and the financial support for Division Two [Thai League 4] clubs will be restored as promised,” he added.

Somyot said last Friday that mismanagement by the previous administration had left the association facing severe financial problems and that the governing body was now over B80 million in debt and this was the reason financial support for the lower tiers had to be cut.

Somyot said, “We had to pay more than a B100 million in back taxes to the revenue department.

“A failure to do so would have allowed the government to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against us and our properties and assets could have been seized as well.

“I could not have allowed that to happen.”

Phuket FC return to action again this coming Saturday (May 6) when they will take on 7th placed Yala Utd at the Yala Municipality Stadium.

The following Saturday (May 13) the team will return to Surakul Stadium where they will face Pattani FC who replaced them at 2nd in the league table following a 1-0 win over Yala.

The Phuket News and Khao Phuket are proud media sponsors of Phuket FC.

Full Weekend Results

Saturday April 29

Yala United 0 - 1 Pattani FC

Hat Yai FC 1 - 2 Satun United

Sunday April 30

Phuket FC 0 - 0 Suladthanee United

Surathanee City 0 - 1 Chumphon FC