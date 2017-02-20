Goals scorers for the Andaman Dragon were Nattapoom Maya (7) with a hat-trick, Yannick Touguessong (29) and Pisake Sunthornwat (2) with a goal apiece.
The result means the Andaman Dragon sit at the top of the table on goal difference, for the time being anyway.
Phuket FC play their first home game of the season this Saturday (Feb 25) against Yala United with kick-off set for 6pm.
Thai League 4 results
Saturday Feb 18
Satun United 1 - 0 Hatyai FC
Pattani FC 1 - 1 Yala United
Sunday February 19
Sungaipadee FC 0 - 5 Phuket FC
Chumpon FC 2 - 1 Suratthani City FC
