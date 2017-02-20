Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket FC start season with big 0-5 win

FOOTBALL: Phuket FC opened their 2017 Thai League 4 campaign yesterday afternoon (Feb 19) and walked away with a 0-5 win away from home against Sungaipadee FC.

Matt Pond

Monday 20 February 2017, 01:22PM

Goals scorers for the Andaman Dragon were Nattapoom Maya (7) with a hat-trick, Yannick Touguessong (29) and Pisake Sunthornwat (2) with a goal apiece.

The result means the Andaman Dragon sit at the top of the table on goal difference, for the time being anyway.

Phuket FC play their first home game of the season this Saturday (Feb 25) against Yala United with kick-off set for 6pm.

Thai League 4 results

Saturday Feb 18

Satun United 1 - 0 Hatyai FC

Pattani FC 1 - 1 Yala United

Sunday February 19

Sungaipadee FC 0 - 5 Phuket FC

Chumpon FC 2 - 1 Suratthani City FC

 

 
