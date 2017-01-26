PHUKET: An official from the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) responsible for overseeing Thai leagues 3 and 4, the latter of which Phuket will play in this season, has confirmed that League 4 will not now start on Feb 11 as previously advised.

What could well be Phuket FC’s new starting 11. Photo: Hari Lee Song Tue

Gorrawee “Big Champ” Prissanananthakun,FAT Organising Chairman for league’s 3 and 4, announced this past week that due to the severe flood in the southern provinces, the commencement of League 4 will be delayed by one week and will now kick-off on Feb 18.

“We originally set Feb 11 as the start date for all leagues including Thai League 4, however, due to the severe floods in the south we have made the decision to postpone that start of that league until Feb 18,” Mr Gorrawee said.

“However, if the flood situation in the south of Thailand does not get better we have to look again to see if league can go ahead on Feb 18 or not,” he added.

Meanwhile, Phuket FC have now announced their official line-up for the upcoming 2017 Thai League 4, a squad of 28 that includes eight players from last season.

In addition, the squad also includes nine players from the neighbouring province’s squad of Phang Nga FC who are unable to compete in the 2017 season due to lack of funds.

An unnamed representative of the Andaman Dragon who spoke to Supersubthailand.com ahead of the upcoming season said that everyone involved with the club understands that the 2016 did not go as expected, however, they are confident that the 2017 season will be different.

Coach Niwat “Jiwe” Nuisanga and Manager Narong “Noi” Ajarayut have been working tirelessly on forming the new squad, and they hope that the players they have chosen will lift the club in the right direction.

Retained Players

Wutichai “Bell” Suksan

Nattapoom “Fin” Maya

Janawat “F” Arreewansuk

Nared “Red” Garbgraikaew

Samaan “Blue” Sama

Tevanuwat “Jack Pot” Bamrungthin

Jakkree “King” Longlok

Auksaripong “Aoun” Aungsisrisuk

New Thai Signings

Somsak “Lee” Chonlaket from Phang Nga FC

Pisek “Ao” Sunthonwat from Phang Nga FC

Apichat “Ham-Sa” Denmarn from Phang Nga FC

Porncha “Brite” Rodnakares from Phang Nga FC

Thawatchai “Max” Suppanam moved from Phang Nga FC

Ratchanon “Pat-Bok” Intaravisoot from Phang Nga FC

Kritsanaphong “Gun” Buripakdee from Chumphon FC

Tewarit “Aum” Julsom from Paknampho NSRU FC

Sutthipong “X” Yaifai from Prachinburi United

Piyawat “Fluk” Peamchareun from Hua Hin City FC

Akekapan “Aek” Sornsit from Amnat Poly United

Tirawut “Pord” Rattanasit from Phayao FC

Phuwapat “Pang” Netthip from Saraburi TRU FC

Danuphong “Andy” Suttivaja no previous club

Visanu “Teaw” Pitichoctanan no previous club

Chinnathan “Pech” Jakthong no previous club

New Foreign Signings

Tuessong “Yannick” Pactrict from Phang Nga FC

Deararratsuba “Hamed” Hamed de Silsy from Phang Nga FC

Job Enjuneku “Elvis Job” Multeb from Phang Nga FC

Rainny Deroven from Belgian side Royal Racing Club de Waterloo