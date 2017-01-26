Gorrawee “Big Champ” Prissanananthakun,FAT Organising Chairman for league’s 3 and 4, announced this past week that due to the severe flood in the southern provinces, the commencement of League 4 will be delayed by one week and will now kick-off on Feb 18.
“We originally set Feb 11 as the start date for all leagues including Thai League 4, however, due to the severe floods in the south we have made the decision to postpone that start of that league until Feb 18,” Mr Gorrawee said.
“However, if the flood situation in the south of Thailand does not get better we have to look again to see if league can go ahead on Feb 18 or not,” he added.
Meanwhile, Phuket FC have now announced their official line-up for the upcoming 2017 Thai League 4, a squad of 28 that includes eight players from last season.
In addition, the squad also includes nine players from the neighbouring province’s squad of Phang Nga FC who are unable to compete in the 2017 season due to lack of funds.
An unnamed representative of the Andaman Dragon who spoke to Supersubthailand.com ahead of the upcoming season said that everyone involved with the club understands that the 2016 did not go as expected, however, they are confident that the 2017 season will be different.
Coach Niwat “Jiwe” Nuisanga and Manager Narong “Noi” Ajarayut have been working tirelessly on forming the new squad, and they hope that the players they have chosen will lift the club in the right direction.
Retained Players
Wutichai “Bell” Suksan
Nattapoom “Fin” Maya
Janawat “F” Arreewansuk
Nared “Red” Garbgraikaew
Samaan “Blue” Sama
Tevanuwat “Jack Pot” Bamrungthin
Jakkree “King” Longlok
Auksaripong “Aoun” Aungsisrisuk
New Thai Signings
Somsak “Lee” Chonlaket from Phang Nga FC
Pisek “Ao” Sunthonwat from Phang Nga FC
Apichat “Ham-Sa” Denmarn from Phang Nga FC
Porncha “Brite” Rodnakares from Phang Nga FC
Thawatchai “Max” Suppanam moved from Phang Nga FC
Ratchanon “Pat-Bok” Intaravisoot from Phang Nga FC
Kritsanaphong “Gun” Buripakdee from Chumphon FC
Tewarit “Aum” Julsom from Paknampho NSRU FC
Sutthipong “X” Yaifai from Prachinburi United
Piyawat “Fluk” Peamchareun from Hua Hin City FC
Akekapan “Aek” Sornsit from Amnat Poly United
Tirawut “Pord” Rattanasit from Phayao FC
Phuwapat “Pang” Netthip from Saraburi TRU FC
Danuphong “Andy” Suttivaja no previous club
Visanu “Teaw” Pitichoctanan no previous club
Chinnathan “Pech” Jakthong no previous club
New Foreign Signings
Tuessong “Yannick” Pactrict from Phang Nga FC
Deararratsuba “Hamed” Hamed de Silsy from Phang Nga FC
Job Enjuneku “Elvis Job” Multeb from Phang Nga FC
Rainny Deroven from Belgian side Royal Racing Club de Waterloo
Be the first to comment.