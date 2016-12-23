Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Phuket FC prepare for second season in AIS D2 Southern Region

FOOTBAL: Phuket FC have already been accepted by the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) to compete in the 2017 AIS Division 2 Southern Region and will once again go into the season under the management of Royal Raya Sport, who took over ownership of the club in July 2016.

football,

Matt Pond

Friday 23 December 2016, 04:25PM

However, official start dates for the 2017 season have yet to be announced by the FAT.

In addition, in preparation for the upcoming season, Phuket FC have already lined up a brace of friendly games to be played against the Singapore U23 national team, games that will be played in January 2017.

Details of the club and the 2017 season have been confirmed to The Phuket News by Lt Narong “Coach Noi” Ajarayut, now the sole person at the helm of the club and who recently met with The Phuket News to discuss the club’s present situation.

Coach Noi was previously a player for Port FC, Bangkok FC and Police United, he was also a member of the Thai national football squad before converting to become a businessman with tourism businesses in Phuket and on Phi Phi Island. He was also coach for Phuket FC back in 2012 when the club was owned by fellow businessman Pramookpisitt Achariyachai.

“The team is still under the management of Royal Raya Sport set up by Mr Pitipon ‘Champ’ Nukulpanitwipat, Director of the Raya group of hotels and Mr Chatchai ‘Boom’ Rojrungrangsi, Director of Royal Gems Pavilion,” Coach Noi told The Phuket News last week.

“Champ and Boom formed Royal Raya Sport as they are passionate about football and want to put Phuket on the map as a great footballing province, and hopefully we will go somewhere towards doing that next season,” he added.

The Thai Premier League (TPL) and League 1 are both set to start on February 14, 2017, and it is believed D2 will start at the same time. “But we have not received any official notification of the start date from the FAT yet,” Coach Noi said.

“However, the club is registered to play in 2017 and have already been accepted.”

When asked about the club’s situation with regard to players, Coach Noi confirmed that he and his assistant, Niwat “Coach Jiwe” Nuisanga, have been working on forming the new squad.

“There are eight or nine players that we have kept from last season, the rest of the squad will be new,” he said.

“However, I don’t really want to speak too much about our team selection just yet as things may change before the season starts.

“In addition, I have to make sure that our team selection fits in with our budget,” he added.

C and C Marine

Asked what that budget would be, “The club will limit the budget to B1 million per month for staff, coaches and players,” he said.

Last year there was a lot of speculation over major sponsors getting involved with the club, one that was talked about by many fans was the owners of English Premier league side Leicester City, King Power. However, Coach Noi was quick to put those rumours to rest.

“Before the club can even think about getting a major sponsor onboard we have to concentrate on forming a team that plays as a team, has unity and trains hard. Once we know that these things have been achieved I am sure we will receive offers from many sponsors who will want to support us,” he said.

With season kick-off now possibly being only two months away, as well as getting match fit, the players currently making up the squad will also have to get used to playing together as a team, and it won’t be that long until they get the chance to show what they are capable of as two pre-season friendly games have already been confirmed, both to be played against the same team.

“The team won’t have any real competitive matches this year,” Coach Noi told The Phuket News. “However, the players will need some game time before the 2017 season starts.

“I can confirm that on January 20 and 26 Phuket FC will have friendly games against the Singapore U23 national team and that both of those games will be played at Surakul Stadium,” he added.

Asked whether he had any message for the fans, whose numbers slowly dwindled as the 2016 season progressed, Coach Noi said, “Fans need to be patient and keep calm. It has not been and is not easy for us to form this team and I know that the fan’s expectations of us are high.

“I want the fans to know that we are training as much as we can and we are concentrating on making the team stronger and better than last year.

“I understand that the fans want to watch exciting football and I promise that we will do our best to bring exciting football back to Surakul Stadium and that will in turn bring the fans back,” he said.

“If anyone thinks they have better ideas than the club’s management on how to run this club then I will have to accept that,” he added.

Additional reporting by Mukdawan Janyaporn and Nattarika Akekeaw.

 

 
