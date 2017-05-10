FOOTBALL: Phuket FC failed to get the vitally needed three points last Saturday (May 6) losing to 7th placed Yala Utd at Jaru Stadium.

After ten games Phuket sits in 4th place in the table, while only two top teams will get a chance to win promotion to a higher tier league. Photo: Phuket FC Facebook

The Andaman Dragon is yet to get back the spirit and form it had during the first leg of the 2017 Euro Cake Thai League 4 campaign as last Saturday's game against Yala Utd revealed.

The team earned two points out of nine in the last three games, and with only six matches to be played, Phuket FC now has limited time to get back on course.

The Dragon still aims at finishing the season among Southern division’s top two and fight for promotion to a higher tier Thai League 3.

Going into last Sunday’s game, Phuket sat in 3rd place in the table on 15 points, while Yala sat at 3rd from bottom with 6 points and only one victory.

Phuket FC opened the game by testing Yala’s goalkeeper with a long shot, and shortly had two even better chances to score, when first Sutipong Yaifai nearly managed to send the ball into the net and then Nattapoom Maya hit the crossbar with a one-touch kick after a skillfully performed corner.

Yala replied with two dangerous high crosses into the six-yard box that made Phuket’s keeper nervous and a nice shot by Jakkrawut Tirachamrong that went left of the post. The teams went in half time with the score at 0-0.

In the beginning of the second half Yala’s Isaac Oduro nearly made it one-on-one with Phuket’s keeper but the linesman was vigilant and flagged for offside.

Another mistake in the Andaman Dragon’s defense followed shortly, but this time the home team could only blame themselves for poor passing and slowing down what could be an extremely dangerous attack.

Several minutes later Phuket had to praise their luck when the ball hit the pole, and once again, after Jakkrawut's shot narrowly missed its target.

Yala’s push finally materialised into a goal in the 72nd minute. Phuket’s keeper failed to secure the ball after a kick from inside the penalty area and Charles Mweesigye Tibingana from Uganda pushed the ball into the back of the net - scoring his first goal in this season.

In the following 20 minutes Phuket made several attempts to even the score but none of them were successful, leaving Yala with their second win since April 2, when they defeated Surathanee City.

“Right now, the team is fighting together. Even in loss, I still love them,” Phuket FC’s Head Coach Niwat “Jiew” Nuisanga said after the game.

Having lost in Yala, the Andaman Dragon slid back to the 4th place in the table.

The next game for Phuket FC comes this Sunday (Apr 30) when they will host 2nd placed Pattani FC sitting at 18 points right between Satun United and Chumphon FC (21 and 17 points respectively). Kick-off set for 6pm.

The Phuket News and Khao Phuket are proud media partners of Phuket FC.

Full weekend results:

Saturday May 6

Yala United 1 - 0 Phuket FC club

Pattani FC 0 - 0 Hat Yai FC

Sunday May 7

Cadenza Satun United 3 - 0 Surathanee City

Chumphon FC 2 - 0 Phatthalung FC