FOOTBALL: Phuket FC were held to a 1-1 draw in their 8th game of the 2017 Euro Cake Thai League 4 season on Sunday (Apr 23) against Phatthalung FC.

Tuesday 25 April 2017, 11:59AM

The result kept the Andaman Dragon in 2nd place in the league table level on points with Pattani FC and Phatthalung FC (14) but with a greater goal difference.

Phuket FC opened the scoring just four minutes into the second half of the game, a goal scored by Thai midfielder Porbracha Rodnakared (25).

But it was only 10 minutes later that a wonder strike from Phatthalung FC’s Ongart Chuayklab brought the score level to 1-1, which is how the score remained.

Speaking after the game, Phuket FC’s Head Coach Niwat “Jiew” Nuisanga said that he admired how his team had performed against Phatthalung.

“After this game I have to admire the team. They played according to the strategy and tactics set out and they managed to achieve what we expected in this game.

“But I also have to compliment the host side. They did their homework and fought against us well,” he said.

“But now, as we enter the second half of the season, the team will have to work harder than ever before if they want to succeed.

“I would also like to ask for support from the Phuket fans as they are what the team need to help them too,” Coach Jiew added.

The next game for Phuket FC comes this Sunday (Apr 30) when they will host 8th placed Sungaipadee FC with kick-off set for 6pm.

Full Weekend Results

Saturday April 22

Pattani FC 2 - 0 Satun United

Sunday April 23

Chumphon FC 2 - 0 Hat Yai FC

Phatthalung FC 1 - 1 Phuket FC