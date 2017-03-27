PHUKET: A foreign man as gained high praise on Facebook for fixing a huge potholes in a road in Nai Yang, on Phuket’s west coast, instead of waiting for local authorities, who local residents have blamed for the road falling into such poor condition.

Monday 27 March 2017, 03:19PM

The post, which includes photos and a video, posted by “FF Porkar Lukchin Ping” (“FF roasted meatball vendor”) on Friday (Mar 24), said, “He mixed cement and sand to fix the road by himself. No government offices responded to the small road surface problem.

“This road is three km away from Phuket International Airport. I am very ashamed. There are more than 10 holes in the road. I was driving past him while he was fixing the road. He is around 50 years old. Thank you to the foreigner, speechless for the government offices.”

An outpouring of comments from Thais thanked the foreign man and complained about government offices. Some comments said how shameful the road was for Thai people.

One resident confirmed, “This road is Soi Bangmalauw 11 Moo 1 in Thalang.” The soi extends west from the main road through Nai Yang, which leads to Phuket airport, and heads east in the Bang Khanoon protected forest area.

“This dusty road is tarred but now it is damaged and has holes. The man in the photo lives on that road,” said the resident.

“Lots of trucks carry soil along that road from a well-known housing estate in the area. The road has been repaired twice before by Phuket OrBorJor (Provincial Administration Organisation, or “PPAO”).

“The way to solve this problem is that the Sakoo OrBorTor (Tambon Administration Organisation) must restrict the trucks who use this road. Residents in the area are going to (file a) complaint,” the resident added.

Sakoo OrBorTor Chief Kittikorn Pratheep na Thalang was not available when The Phuket News called today, but his secretary, who asked to be named, said, “We have checked with our lawyer and this road is not under our jurisdiction. It is ‘near’ (sic) the Bang Khanoon protected forest area – the last time this road was fixed it was fixed by the OrBorJor – it would be best to ask them.”

However, an officer at the Phuket OrBorJor Division of Public Works, who also asked not to be named, told The Phuket News, “Technically, we are not responsible for this road either.

Regarding the two times the OrBorJor carried out repairs to the road, he noted, “Those instances could have been the result of special requests for assistance.

“Once the complaint about the state of the road has been filed, we’ll see what we can – or cannot – do to help,” he added.