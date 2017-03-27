Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket expat praised for fixing holey road, local administrations panned

PHUKET: A foreign man as gained high praise on Facebook for fixing a huge potholes in a road in Nai Yang, on Phuket’s west coast, instead of waiting for local authorities, who local residents have blamed for the road falling into such poor condition.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 27 March 2017, 03:19PM

The post, which includes photos and a video, posted by “FF Porkar Lukchin Ping” (“FF roasted meatball vendor”) on Friday (Mar 24), said, “He mixed cement and sand to fix the road by himself. No government offices responded to the small road surface problem.

“This road is three km away from Phuket International Airport. I am very ashamed. There are more than 10 holes in the road. I was driving past him while he was fixing the road. He is around 50 years old. Thank you to the foreigner, speechless for the government offices.”

An outpouring of comments from Thais thanked the foreign man and complained about government offices. Some comments said how shameful the road was for Thai people.

One resident confirmed, “This road is Soi Bangmalauw 11 Moo 1 in Thalang.” The soi extends west from the main road through Nai Yang, which leads to Phuket airport, and heads east in the Bang Khanoon protected forest area.

“This dusty road is tarred but now it is damaged and has holes. The man in the photo lives on that road,” said the resident.

“Lots of trucks carry soil along that road from a well-known housing estate in the area. The road has been repaired twice before by Phuket OrBorJor (Provincial Administration Organisation, or “PPAO”).

BIS

“The way to solve this problem is that the Sakoo OrBorTor (Tambon Administration Organisation) must restrict the trucks who use this road. Residents in the area are going to (file a) complaint,” the resident added.

Sakoo OrBorTor Chief Kittikorn Pratheep na Thalang was not available when The Phuket News called today, but his secretary, who asked to be named, said, “We have checked with our lawyer and this road is not under our jurisdiction. It is ‘near’ (sic) the Bang Khanoon protected forest area – the last time this road was fixed it was fixed by the OrBorJor – it would be best to ask them.”

However, an officer at the Phuket OrBorJor Division of Public Works, who also asked not to be named, told The Phuket News, “Technically, we are not responsible for this road either.

Regarding the two times the OrBorJor carried out repairs to the road, he noted, “Those instances could have been the result of special requests for assistance.

“Once the complaint about the state of the road has been filed, we’ll see what we can – or cannot – do to help,” he added.

 

 
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads

Eagle, it is true to say I have lived in Australia, but that doesn't mean I was born there, or that is where I first got my license, now when wil...(Read More)

One killed, several injured when minivan driver loses control off Phuket

Yet again that pesky guilty rain causing accidents, how long do you think it will be before "The penny drops" inside their tiny brains?? Rai...(Read More)

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads

Rorii:Australia,mentioned by yourself in a former article....(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

Hi The Red Card Gang, not sure if you're referring to the monthly or overall prize, but in both instances it will all come down to what the sponso...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

wat if 2 or more people finish joint 1st? ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The uniform maketh the man

And now the editor joins Thai- bashing chorus......(Read More)

One killed, several injured when minivan driver loses control off Phuket

Its 100% the drivers fault for not driving as to how the conditions allow. When raining you make sure you have good tyres and drive slowly. Of course ...(Read More)

Phuket village chief caught in gambling raid

Boy...all those criminal gamblers look pretty terrified of this police action... NOT!!!...(Read More)

One killed, several injured when minivan driver loses control off Phuket

Of course this idiot blamed it on the weather and not on the simple fact that he didn't adjust his driving because of wet road conditions. He did...(Read More)

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads

Eagle, just what country do you think I am actually from, and how do you know this information. As for " off topic" you actually raised it...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.