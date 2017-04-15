Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Expat Finance: What next for pension transfers?

PHUKET: In 2006, following an EU ruling on the free movement of capital, the UK introduced Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Schemes (QROPS), which allowed Britons to transfer their UK pensions overseas. It has been a very popular piece of legislation. According to the HMRC, 110,000 expats have taken advantage of this legislation to switch £8.8 billion (B377.64 billion) out of their UK pensions.

economics,

Phuket Expat Finance

Sunday 16 April 2017, 02:00PM

UK Chancellor Philip Hammond did not even wait for Article 50 to be invoked before declaring there would henceforth be a 25% charge on UK pensions being transferred overseas. Photo: AFP
UK Chancellor Philip Hammond did not even wait for Article 50 to be invoked before declaring there would henceforth be a 25% charge on UK pensions being transferred overseas. Photo: AFP

We wrote last year that the threat of Brexit may one day spell the end of QROPS. As it transpired, Chancellor Philip Hammond did not even wait for Article 50 to be invoked before declaring there would henceforth be a 25% charge on UK pensions being transferred overseas. And “henceforth” meant the day after his announcement.

Changes to pension legislation were definitely expected in the Spring Budget, but no one foresaw anything this drastic happening just yet. This new tax is not absolute, however, as there are circumstances in which the 25% charge does not apply. For instance, if the:

  • QROPS and pension holder are both in the same country after the transfer;

  • QROPS and pension holder are both in European Economic Area (EEA) countries after the transfer;

  • QROPS is an occupational pension scheme set up by the individual’s employer;

  • QROPS is an overseas public service pension scheme and the pension holder is employed by a participating employer;

  • QROPS is part of a pension scheme established by an international organisation to provide benefits in respect of past service and the pension holder is employed by that organisation.

In other words, a resident of Australia can still have an Australia-domiciled QROPS. A resident of Spain or Portugal may still transfer their pension to a Malta QROPS. And if an employer either converts their pension scheme to a QROPS or creates a QROPS for international employees, transferring that scheme would not be taxed. For those of us living in Asia, however, the tax would apply.

While many have proclaimed this a death knoll for QROPS, it is by no means the end of pension transfers. In fact, this change in legislation has already led to a renewed interest in Self-Invested Personal Pensions (SIPPs), which remain an option to anyone looking to achieve most of the same benefits offered by QROPS.

Long before QROPS, people used SIPPs to pull together the fragments of multiple company pensions they had collected over the years, and to combine them into one, easily-manageable pension. This has not changed.

Likewise, if you are looking to realise the present value of a final salary pension (whether an active or dormant scheme) and convert it into a lump sum over which you have total control, this can still be done with a SIPP. If your goal is to pass a sum of money on to your family, rather than collect a monthly pension which stops when you die, a SIPP still serves this purpose admirably.

There are three major areas where QROPS benefited expats in Asia: income tax, death tax and lifetime allowance.

A Gibraltar QROPS, for example, potentially limited the total income tax bill on your pension to 2.5%. With a SIPP, you must rely on local pension taxation rules and/or the terms of any Double Taxation Agreement (DTA) between the UK and your country of residence. There is no DTA between UK and Thailand, so a SIPP (like any UK Pension) would be taxable in the UK. According to a strict reading of the statute on Thai taxation of pensions, provided there was no remittance into the SIPP in the same year you draw your pension income from it - and provided the pension was not accumulated while employed in Thailand - any withdrawal should be free of Thai income tax.

With a QROPS, once you have lived outside of the UK for 10 years, you are exempt from the “death taxes” which may apply to a UK pension. With a SIPP, there is no such exemption. If a pension holder dies before the age of 75, there is no UK income tax on the benefits paid to the beneficiaries. If the pension holder dies after the age of 75, however, the beneficiaries are subject to tax at their applicable marginal rate on any benefit received.

Whether your pension is a QROPS or SIPP, there is a Lifetime Allowance (LTA) of ₤1 million, with any excess taxed at up to 45%. With a QROPS, however, a line is drawn under the LTA at the time of transfer (e.g. a ₤500,000 QROPS counts as ₤500,000 against your LTA … full stop). With a SIPP, any growth on that same pension taking the value over ₤1 million would give rise to the tax charge.

If you are planning to return to the UK one day, however, there is virtually no difference between QROPS and SIPPs. As a UK resident, the only extra benefit conferred by QROPS is that the LTA is locked in at the time of transfer.

Pension Transfers are alive and well – for now. The Spring Budget has illustrated that new reforms can come at any time, and are imposed with immediate effect, which is why most people have been transferring their pensions for the past decade. And the billions which have already left the UK are the reason why the HMRC is rapidly restricting those transfers.

 

To learn more about the latest status of pensions and pension transfers, email chatwithus@phuketexpatfinance.com

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

South Koreans, Mongolians caught up in credit card scam to buy Krabi hotels

Asterix, I would think, though some would doubt it, that any "foreign" owner would be in business, for their own benefit, so all owners, inc...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sheltered from reality

OMG, one person's opinion, and apparently very biased, and it becomes an article, this could easily be countered by any number of other peoples op...(Read More)

All vans to be replaced by microbuses by 2022

malczx7r...ahhh...so you drive one as well....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sheltered from reality

I've had no experience with the drug or alcohol thing, and, I do wear a helmet, though a good one is impossible to find for a reasonable price. H...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sheltered from reality

But how can Farang Police from Chalong give ticket ? They wright some on the Thicet and 500 Baht. Have this volunteer Work Permit and B_Visa =NO the s...(Read More)

All vans to be replaced by microbuses by 2022

Good news :) All vans to be replaced by microbuses by 2022 in Bangkok ( Whit GPS next year) And in Phuket to and Tux Tux All vans to be replaced by mi...(Read More)

Prawet police chief probed over 29kg of ‘missing’ marijuana seized

It's high time something was done about this. The police of all people should not be able to hide behind a smokescreen....(Read More)

All vans to be replaced by microbuses by 2022

It's not the vans that are dangerous it's the uneducated muppets driving them!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sheltered from reality

I respect your polce doing their work, but am very concerned about soo many motor bikes on road at Night with NO LIGHTS, this is very dangerous, I can...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.