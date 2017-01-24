PHUKET: This article is a bit of a deviation from the norm. While not strictly a business or economics article, since that Donald Trump has now been inaugurated as the 45th President, it seems appropriate to explain the process by which he was elected in the first place.

Donald Trump’s Electoral College margin of victory represented just 0.0569% of all votes cast nationwide. Photo: AFP

It is inarguable that the economic decisions made by a President, Senate and House of Representatives all controlled by the same party (with a soon to be right-of-centre Supreme Court) will impact not just America, but the world. So to any Americans reading this: apologies if it makes you feel like you are back in school. To the rest of you: we trust this will be informative, but above all, interesting.

The College

The Electoral College is not a place, and it has never awarded a single diploma or degree, but every four years it exerts a massive influence on the lives of hundreds of millions of people. The Electoral College is rather a process of indirect election which has its roots in the Holy Roman Empire.

Starting with Charlemagne, Holy Roman Emperors enjoyed heredity succession, the legitimacy of which was confirmed by a select group of princes called electors. These Prince-Electors eventually took over the role of choosing, not merely confirming, the succession of the Holy Roman Emperor until heredity succession returned under the Hapsburgs. Even then, when an Emperor died, an Electoral College would convene to confirm his successor.

In the newly-formed United States of America, the founding fathers established an Electoral College in the Constitution as a compromise between two factions who alternately wanted the President to be elected by a vote of Congress or by a popular vote of qualified citizens (“qualified” citizens meant white men who owned land, but that definition was eventually changed.)

How it works

The Electoral College is made up of 538 electors, and a simple majority of 270 electoral votes are required to be elected President. The 538 figure is not random, but is the sum total of US Senators and Representatives from all 50 states (100 senators + 435 representatives), plus three electoral votes for Washington D.C. A large state such as California has 55 electoral votes because its population gives it the greatest representation in the House (53 seats), while every state has two senators (53+2=55). A state with a smaller population, such as Hawaii, has only 1 representative (1+2=3 electoral votes).

Every candidate running for President has his/her own electors in each state. Unlike the Prince-Electors, who wielded great political power of their own, American electors may not be government officials, nor may they hold elected office. Each candidate’s political party typically chooses its own electors, but the states govern the process by which they are chosen.

When voters go to the polls, they mark their ballots next to the name of the candidate whom they support; however, what they have actually voted for is their party’s slate of electors, who must then confirm the voters’ decision. Each state’s Electoral College members then convene in December typically to award 100% of that state’s electoral votes to the winning candidate. (Nebraska and Maine are the exceptions to the “winner-take-all” rule, and instead have a modified proportional allocation method.) It is technically possible for an elector to cast their vote for someone other than their party’s candidate. This has happened in the past, and it happened in 2016.

The Trump

In the 2016 Electoral College, Donald Trump won by 56.5% to 42.19% (seven “rogue electors” voted for neither), which on the surface sounds like a resounding victory, but the outcome actually hinged on three “swing states”: Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. They are called swing states because there is typically no absolute Democratic or Republican leaning at election time, and voters are prone to swing one way or the other. Donald Trump’s margin of victory in these states was: Pennsylvania (44,292 votes), Michigan (10,704), Wisconsin (22,748).

But what of the popular vote? The ballots actually cast? Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million, but this is absolutely immaterial, as the indirect Electoral College system determines the winner.

This is the part that non-Americans, or people who do not follow US politics, have a hard time getting their heads around. While Hilary Clinton had 2,864,974 more votes than Donald Trump, Trump nevertheless won the election as the result of 77,744 votes cast across three states.

And while third party candidates (such as the Libertarian and Green parties) received 5.71% of the total votes cast for President – normally enough to give them parliamentary representation in other countries – the direct election of congressmen and senators in America means that segment of the population will remain under-represented until they successfully run more candidates for the House and Senate.

So after a campaign that seemed to last an eternity, Donald Trump’s Electoral College margin of victory all came down to less than 1% in each of three swing states.

And the votes which won it for him represented just 0.0569% of all votes cast nationwide.

It may be a complicated system, but who says politics isn’t interesting.

