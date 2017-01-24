Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Expat Finance: Trumping the Electoral College system

PHUKET: This article is a bit of a deviation from the norm. While not strictly a business or economics article, since that Donald Trump has now been inaugurated as the 45th President, it seems appropriate to explain the process by which he was elected in the first place.

economics,

Phuket Expat Finance

Tuesday 24 January 2017, 03:42PM

Donald Trump’s Electoral College margin of victory represented just 0.0569% of all votes cast nationwide. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s Electoral College margin of victory represented just 0.0569% of all votes cast nationwide. Photo: AFP

It is inarguable that the economic decisions made by a President, Senate and House of Representatives all controlled by the same party (with a soon to be right-of-centre Supreme Court) will impact not just America, but the world. So to any Americans reading this: apologies if it makes you feel like you are back in school. To the rest of you: we trust this will be informative, but above all, interesting.

The College

The Electoral College is not a place, and it has never awarded a single diploma or degree, but every four years it exerts a massive influence on the lives of hundreds of millions of people. The Electoral College is rather a process of indirect election which has its roots in the Holy Roman Empire.

Starting with Charlemagne, Holy Roman Emperors enjoyed heredity succession, the legitimacy of which was confirmed by a select group of princes called electors. These Prince-Electors eventually took over the role of choosing, not merely confirming, the succession of the Holy Roman Emperor until heredity succession returned under the Hapsburgs. Even then, when an Emperor died, an Electoral College would convene to confirm his successor.

In the newly-formed United States of America, the founding fathers established an Electoral College in the Constitution as a compromise between two factions who alternately wanted the President to be elected by a vote of Congress or by a popular vote of qualified citizens (“qualified” citizens meant white men who owned land, but that definition was eventually changed.)

How it works

The Electoral College is made up of 538 electors, and a simple majority of 270 electoral votes are required to be elected President. The 538 figure is not random, but is the sum total of US Senators and Representatives from all 50 states (100 senators + 435 representatives), plus three electoral votes for Washington D.C. A large state such as California has 55 electoral votes because its population gives it the greatest representation in the House (53 seats), while every state has two senators (53+2=55). A state with a smaller population, such as Hawaii, has only 1 representative (1+2=3 electoral votes).

Every candidate running for President has his/her own electors in each state. Unlike the Prince-Electors, who wielded great political power of their own, American electors may not be government officials, nor may they hold elected office. Each candidate’s political party typically chooses its own electors, but the states govern the process by which they are chosen.

When voters go to the polls, they mark their ballots next to the name of the candidate whom they support; however, what they have actually voted for is their party’s slate of electors, who must then confirm the voters’ decision. Each state’s Electoral College members then convene in December typically to award 100% of that state’s electoral votes to the winning candidate. (Nebraska and Maine are the exceptions to the “winner-take-all” rule, and instead have a modified proportional allocation method.) It is technically possible for an elector to cast their vote for someone other than their party’s candidate. This has happened in the past, and it happened in 2016.

The Trump

BIS

In the 2016 Electoral College, Donald Trump won by 56.5% to 42.19% (seven “rogue electors” voted for neither), which on the surface sounds like a resounding victory, but the outcome actually hinged on three “swing states”: Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. They are called swing states because there is typically no absolute Democratic or Republican leaning at election time, and voters are prone to swing one way or the other. Donald Trump’s margin of victory in these states was: Pennsylvania (44,292 votes), Michigan (10,704), Wisconsin (22,748).

But what of the popular vote? The ballots actually cast? Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million, but this is absolutely immaterial, as the indirect Electoral College system determines the winner.

This is the part that non-Americans, or people who do not follow US politics, have a hard time getting their heads around. While Hilary Clinton had 2,864,974 more votes than Donald Trump, Trump nevertheless won the election as the result of 77,744 votes cast across three states.

And while third party candidates (such as the Libertarian and Green parties) received 5.71% of the total votes cast for President – normally enough to give them parliamentary representation in other countries – the direct election of congressmen and senators in America means that segment of the population will remain under-represented until they successfully run more candidates for the House and Senate.

So after a campaign that seemed to last an eternity, Donald Trump’s Electoral College margin of victory all came down to less than 1% in each of three swing states.

And the votes which won it for him represented just 0.0569% of all votes cast nationwide.

It may be a complicated system, but who says politics isn’t interesting.

 

For more expert explanations of all things financial, email chatwithus@phuketexpafinance

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Foot | 24 January 2017 - 16:39:38

Good explanation, but, you fail to mention why it's done this way.
If it was a straight popular vote, the election would be completely controlled by the larger population states.  Currently, California, Texas, New York, and Florida.  They would hold most of the power.  Most of the other states would be invisible to the Federal government.
The Electoral College provides the other states with a voice.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Transport Minister orders urgent action to end to Phuket Airport queues

Larry, Curly & Mo, if they had a brain between them they'd be dangerous....(Read More)

Phuket police chief says no explosion in marina accident, blames fire extinguisher

Kurt...can't you understand the article. It states, "Police believe ... For now we presume that the cause of the incident was lack of oxygen ...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Condos and villas here should not be marketed as an investment. They should be marketed as liabilities. Just take a look at many of the condo and vill...(Read More)

Phuket Expat Finance: Trumping the Electoral College system

Good explanation, but, you fail to mention why it's done this way. If it was a straight popular vote, the election would be completely controlled...(Read More)

Phuket police chief says no explosion in marina accident, blames fire extinguisher

Andy, the answer is very simple. No one has a clue, and talk wise just swerve around. Police, as usual comes up with a stupid explanation ( pin slip...(Read More)

Back in black: Wastewater returns to Phuket’s Surin Beach

It's like a hot potato nobody wants to hold. Talk about passing the buck here! What a farce!...(Read More)

Italian man dies in Phuket motorbike crash

The cheaper helmets here that only cover the top of the head are not much use from a safety perspective. The strap is the weakest part....(Read More)

Phuket police chief says no explosion in marina accident, blames fire extinguisher

The explanation does not seem to fit the facts. Fire extinguisher pins do not slip off easily and then one has to activate the extinguisher via the tr...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.