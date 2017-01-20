PHUKET: Like the tides, asset prices rise and fall, although these particular cycles of ebb and flow are based on demand and supply, and tend to play out over years, rather than hours. With personal wealth, as with the tides, we watch serenely while everything goes up, but then we stand flabbergasted staring at the refuse, conveniently forgetting the fact that all markets correct.

Property prices always rise with inﬂation, but they also correct themselves with bubble bursts.

With no asset class is this selective amnesia more common than property. As property markets boom, we see an increase in building and development. When construction eventually reaches frenetic levels, property prices outpace average household incomes by increasing orders of magnitude, and producing a rental yield which will cover the mortgage becomes difficult.

Property is also affected by government policies, especially the setting of interest rates. Low interest rates make borrowing cheaper, and because depositors receive little (or nothing) for leaving their money in the bank, people begin to take risks they would have never considered if deposit and bond yields were still “normal”.

Perpetually low rates stimulate additional demand (which may have never otherwise materialised), pushing property prices higher. Buyers are therefore encouraged to bite off considerably more than they can comfortably chew, with no consideration given to what happens when interest rates once again rise.

To compound the risks facing property investors today, the cheap borrowing environment has been accompanied by an unprecedented explosion in global money supply, which has created bubbles all over the world: from Brazil to Spain to Dubai to China.

In 2008, the most infamous bubble burst in Dubai. Between 2002 and 2008, Dubai was the fastest growing city in the world, and property prices nearly quadrupled during that period. It became known as the epicenter of the global real estate frenzy. Not coincidentally, it was during this time that the world (following the U.S. lead) adopted its low interest rate policy.

Dubai is also great example of oversupply leading to a massive fall in prices. No matter how attractive a market appears on the surface, there will always be a limit to the supply of houses, condos or offices that will ultimately be bought, and people will only be prepared to pay so much. Between October 2008 and May 2009, property prices in Dubai fell by half in just 8 months. Although property prices have recovered since the bottom, a sluggish oil industry and a strong US dollar presented challenges for the UAE in 2016, and it is anyone’s guess what 2017 holds.

The property casualties in the Eurozone – Spain, Greece, Portugal, Ireland, Cyprus – likewise stemmed from low interest rates too much money in circulation. Much of southern Europe historically controlled inflation by raising interest rates or, in extreme circumstances, devaluing their currencies. As members of the Eurozone, however, they no longer had control of their currencies or their interest rates, so as their property markets became increasingly overheated, they were powerless to do anything about it.

Other markets in Europe offer good buying opportunities, however. In countries such as France, Italy, Hungary and The Netherlands properties actually remain undervalued relative to incomes. That said, investors may be wary of buying in Euros. Brexit has emboldened populist movements in other E.U. countries, who are also in favour of pulling out of the union. If that were to happen, property owners would wind up with an asset in Cypriot Pounds, Greek Drachmas, Spain Pesetas, or Portuguese Escudos, which may then depreciate in value.

The home currency of the buyer may also affect their decisions to jump in to a property purchase. If a country’s currency takes a plunge, any overseas property becomes dearer. The drop in the ruble saw many Russians pull out of London property purchases, and even cancel overseas vacations. The subsequent fall in Sterling after Brexit saw Russians re-enter the London market, while purchases by Brits in Spain, France or Portugal are expected fall off significantly.

Other property markets which have been on the rise, but not yet seen a correction, could be nearing that point. Brazilian real estate prices have doubled in the last six years, as have Turkey’s. But investors here have also had to deal with currency risk, where gains can easily be nullified when converting back to their home currency. The percentage increases in Turkey and Brazil may look great, but the Lira and the Real have performed dreadfully against most major currencies.

The UK is another good example of a market that could be in the midst of a protracted downturn (again, precipitated by Brexit). At the start of 2017, UK real estate giant Savills reported that prices in London’s “posh” boroughs have fallen 12.5% since December 2014. Jamie Oliver reportedly slashed £2m – or 17% – off the price of the house he was selling in Primose Hill.

Other potentially overheated markets include China, Australia and Canada. In November 2016, Fortune warned that the property bubble in China could bring threaten the entire global economy. Quoting Hu Shuli, chief editor of Caixin Media, “Indicators such as the ratio of mortgage payments to a buyer’s income indicate that on a relative basis, China’s current housing prices are now more expensive than those during Japan’s property bubble.”

Australia and Canada are “commodity countries” whose economies have benefited greatly from the surge in commodity prices since the flow of easy money began. Incredibly, both markets are still moving upwards, posting gains so far for 2016.

Because land is in finite supply, while the world’s fiat currencies can simply be printed at will, property prices will always go up over the long-term with inflation. But when the coordinated monetary policy of countries around the world results in a climate where perpetually low interest rates result in rampant borrowing – which drives property prices exponentially skyward over a brief period of time – that is not a long-term trend. That is a bubble, and whether formed from soap, air, or bricks and mortar… bubbles burst.

Being on the right side of an upward trend in property prices is a sure-fire way to make a quick buck (or quid). But buying into a bubble economy is equally likely to result in disaster.

Investors have a greater emotional attachment to their property than to any other part of their portfolio. It is generally the largest single investment a person owns, and more importantly, it is the roof over their head. But emotions are usually behind the worst financial decisions we make, whether it is buying tech stocks in 1999, or buying an investment property at the top of price cycle.

Not every property investment is “as safe as houses”, and it is important to make sure that your total investment portfolio is diversified, and that you are not overexposed to any one sector.

