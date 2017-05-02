PHUKET: Police say they have yet determine whether to press charges against a man who lost control of his car, which narrowly avoided wiping out a family sitting on a motorbike with side car and then mounted a footpath and came to rest on its roof in Phuket Town early yesterday afternoon (Mar 1).

Tuesday 2 May 2017, 02:56PM

Phuket City Police were notified of the accident, near the intersection of Komaraphat Rd and Thepkrasattri Rd, at about 1pm.

Officers and medical staff from Vachira Phuket Hospital arrived to find a silver Phuket-registered Honda City turned turtle on the footpath.

Lt Col Rachan Panwai of Phuket City Police told The Phuket News today, “The driver was elderly man, about 60 years old. He had two elderly women passengers. All of them sustained small scratches and sprains in the accident.”

Regardless, the driver, who Col Rachan refused to name, was reportedly taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

“I have not charged them yet (sic). I need to talk to them,” Col Rachan told The Phuket News this morning (May 2).

Meanwhile, dashcam video footage from inside the car has blasted across Phuket social media networks.

The video, 1:06 minutes long, was posted to the Phuket Traffic “Line” group at 9:34pm last night with the message, “the driver was a friend’s father. The accident happened because a water bottle that was under the seat got stuck under the brake.”

To this, asked whether police had confirmed whether a water bottle stuck under the brake caused the accident Col Rachan this morning said, “I don't know.”

However, Col Rachan did add, “Elders should not drive on the road.”

Additional reporting by Tanyaluk Sakoot