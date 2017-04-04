FOOTBALL: Phuket FC suffered their second defeat in a row last Sunday (April 2), going down 3-2 away to Hat Yai FC, a result which also meant the Andaman Dragon dropped down one place to 3rd in the Euro Cake Thai League 4 table.

Tuesday 4 April 2017, 02:19PM

Going into last Sunday’s game, Phuket sat in 2nd place in the table on 10 points, while Hat Yai, who picked up their first win of the season with a 2-3 win away from home to Yala United the previous weekend, sat at 5th with six points.

Hat Yai started strongly against the Andaman Dragon and it didn’t take them long to open the scoring.

A corner from the right fell to an unmarked Akraphol Meesawad (10) who was just outside of Phuket’s six-yard box, his header to the left of Phuket’s goal should easily have been taken by keeper Ratchanon Intharawisoot (3) but he fumbled it over his own goal line to give the “Gold Argosy” a 1-0 lead.

And that lead was extended shortly after.

A free kick, again from the right flank, was put perfectly into Phuket’s penalty area and Piyapong Konkham (22) put an unstoppable shot past Intharawisoot.

The teams went in at half time with the score at 2-0.

But it was Phuket who started started the brighter of the two teams in the 2nd 45 and they were rewarded for their efforts about one third into the period. However, it was a goal that brought much condemnation from the home team.

A free kick from the left by Phuket’s Taewarit Junsom (26) was put into Hat Yai’s penalty area and found Hamed De Silci Diarrassouba, who chested the ball towards the six-yard box. This ball clearly put Phuket FC’s Nattapoom Maya (7) and Yannick Pairice Touguessong (29) in offside positions, however, this was missed by the officials and Nattapoom slotted the ball home.

Protests from the home team fell on deaf ears and the goal was allowed, 2-1.

The goal brought Nattapoom’s tally for the season so far to six, still keeping him as the league’s top scorer.

There was yet more controversy shortly after.

A long ball from just inside Hat Yai’s half found their forward Manop Sornkaew (21), who, trying to make a quick break, put too much on his first touch and Phuket’s Taewarit went sliding in to take not only the ball, but also Sornkaew down in Phuket’s penalty area.

Having seen video footage from the incident it is clear that Taewarit got the ball before taking down Sornkaew, who certainly made a meal of the situation, but it was a hard one for the ref to call.

However, it was ruled as an unfair challenge by Taewarit and a penalty was given.

Akraphol stepped up to take the spot kick and made no mistake putting the ball home, 3-1.

Despite being 3-1 down, Phuket pressed on and shortly before the full-time whistle managed to get the score back to 3-2.

A cross from the left just inside Hat Yai’s box by Porbracha Rodnakared (25) found Diarrassouba, who nicely volleyed the ball home.

Phuket will play their last game before the Songkran break this coming Sunday (Apr 9) when they take on Surat Thani City FC, who currently sit bottom of the table on four points after picking up just one win and one draw so far this season. Surely an easy three points for the Dragon, but then again, it is Phuket FC … so who really knows?

Full weekend results

Saturday April 1

Pattani FC 3-0 Chumphon FC

Phatthalung 2-1 Sungaipadee FC

Sunday April 2

Surat Thani City FC 1-4 Yala United

Hat Yai FC 3- Phuket FC