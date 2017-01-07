PHUKET: Following a request by Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan yesterday (Jan 6) for Phuket to provide assistance to flood victims in other southern provinces, the first batch of donated items is being sent to Nakorn Sri Thammarat at 4:30pm today (Jan 7).

Saturday 7 January 2017, 05:58PM

Donated items include rice, canned food, water, medical equipment and various other items.

Gov Chockchai held a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday where he said, “We have opened a centre at provincial hall which will receive items to be donated to flood victims in the southern provinces. The donated items will be distributed to the affected areas of Nakorn Sri Thammarat, Surat Thani, Phatthalung and Trang.”

Bootsaya Jaipiam, Chief of the Phuket Public Relations Office added, “All donated rice, water, canned food and others items will be sent to Nakorn Sri Thammarat today (Saturday, Jan 7) at 4:30pm.

“However, we want people to know that the centre is still taking donations and if they do wish to donate please come down with your items,” she said.

Meanwhile, Chief of Phuket Disaster and Prevention Office, Mr Udompon Kan, said “We have now received many donated items which are being stored at provincial hall.

“A number of government officials are already helping to manage the items, but I would like more officials to offer their assistance.” he said.

In addition to the food and water donations, at 8:30am today, Vachira Phuket Hospital sent a 20-member Medical Emergency Response Team (MERT) to Nakorn Sri Thammarat to assist the province’s health office.

Along with the MERT, the hospital also sent three rubber dinghy and B100,000.

Giving an update on the situation in the Cha-uat district of Nakorn Sri Thammarat today, Dr Praponsri Narinrak, Deputy Chief of Phuket Health Office, and Director of Vachira Hospital, Chalermpon Sukonthapon, said, “The Health Ministry has requested all southern hospitals be prepared to help the affected areas and provide pharmaceuticals, transportation and medical equipment.

“At present there are 37 hospitals in Nakorn Sri Thammarat affected by these floods, and 50 per cent of the staff from these hospitals are also affected.

“Cha-uat Hospital is badly affected, and eight seriously ill patients and 40 other patients have had to be transferred out to Nakorn Sri Thammarat Hospital which less affected. But those transfers have not been easy as the roads are inundated with water.”