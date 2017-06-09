PHUKET: The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Phuket office and Patong Municipality yesterday launched Ocean Day activities to promote marine conservation and assist the island with long-term sustainable tourism.

Yesterday (June8) at Loma Park, Phuket Vice Governor Mr Snith Sriwihok officially launched the Ocean Day 8 2017 sea conservation project initiated by Patong Municipality and DMCR Phuket office.

Also in attendance at the launch were Director of the DMCR Phuket Marine and Coastal Management Department Mr Watcharin Thintalang, Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup, Cpt Kritsada Rattanasupa of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police Col Cherdak Boonnadda, Director of Regional Environment Office 15 (Phuket) Dr Pornsri Sutthanarak, students from Patong Municipality schools and others.

As part of the launch, artificial reefs were placed in Patong Bay by volunteer divers and 40 green sea turtles were released into the sea from Patong Beach.

There was also a lifesaving demonstration by lifeguards on the beach along with exhibitions about the sea, a drawing and colouring contest for the school kids, and a discussion about coral reefs from past to present by Thailand’s first coral guru Dr Hansa Jansang and coral expert Mr Niphon Phongsuwan.

Mr Watcharin said, “In this year we aim to teach tour operators, residents and students to pay attention to marine resources.

“The DMCR has already issued strict instructions relating to protecting marine resources and this is already having an impact as damage has decreased.

“The rules are just one way of protection, but the most important thing is for everyone to take care of the environment so that we can all enjoy long and sustainable tourism,” he said.