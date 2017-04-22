PHUKET: More than 300 residents of the Phanason Residence Phuket in Kathu filed a complaint with the Consumer Protection Board (CPB) yesterday (April 21) after receiving threats from the Phuket Provincial Water Authority that their water supply will be cut off due to outstanding bills.

Saturday 22 April 2017, 08:53AM

Chayathip Jitlang, a legal representative of the Phuket Damrongdhama Centre* (Ombudmand's Office), confirmed that she received the complaint, however, she has requested that all residents give their consent for the resident representatives to deal with the complaint on their behalf.

One resident, Kitti Vinichsunon, said, “We found out two months ago that Phanason had not paid an outstanding bill for B20,000 (for Nov-Dec 2016) in relation to the water pumped onto the complex and that was the reason why the disconnection has been threatened.

“To get this matter resolved each resident agreed to pay B150 to cover the outstanding bill so that we would not be disconnected,” he said.

“We have now found out that we are in the same situation again. We cannot stand this situation anymore so we have put signs up around the complex which read; “Phanason is cheating, don’t buy. We warn you.”

“We hope by doing this and by lodging a complaint at the CPB that we will get the matter resolved,” he added.

Another resident, Yuthapong Modseang, said, “The main reason for this complaint is because we don’t want to face more threats of our water supply being disconnected.

“Over the years we have had ongoing problems with the water and electricity supply and rubbish collection and we want Phanason to resolve all these issues.

“However, when we complain to them they pass the matter on to Wichit Municipality,” he said.

“There are now 397 people who have complained about this issue and we have had several meetings to find a solution.

“Phanason representatives keep promising that these problems will be resolve but nothing happens so we have decided to complain to the CPB,” he added.

Ms Chayathip said that her office will collect more information about the complaint and will then see how they can progress with the matter.

Attempts by The Phuket News to obtain comments from Phanason representatives were unsuccessful.

* The Consumer Protection Board Phuket and the Phuket Damrongdhama Centre share office space at Phuket Provincial Hall.