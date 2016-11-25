Phuket desalination plant maintenance disrupts water supply to Patong, Kata-Karon
PHUKET: Water supply to key tourist areas in Patong and Kata-Karon will be affected until next Friday (Dec 2) while the workers carry out annual maintenance on the desalination plant located between the two towns on Phuket’s west coast.
Yutthawat Lekmak
Friday 25 November 2016, 10:58AM
Water supply from the desalination plant will be shut off until next Friday (Dec 2) while annual maintenance is carried out. Photo: PWA
The Phuket Waterworks Authority (PWA) announced the water-supply disruption in a public notice issued yesterday (Nov 24)
The plant, which purifies seawater through reverse-osmosis, directly serves some areas nearby and supplements water supply to other areas further away.
For more information about the water-supply disruption, call the PWA at 076-319173 or 08-27901634.
