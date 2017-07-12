PHUKET: A defence volunteer has been left in a serious medical condition after being shot in the forehead during a hunt for two men who dodged a police checkpoint on Sri Saewana Rd in Phuket Town in the early hours of today (July 12).

Wednesday 12 July 2017, 05:20PM

Sathaporn Goywanit, 22, who allegedly shot defence volunteer Mr Somsak Somboon, 28, from Phuket, was arrested while the other unnamed suspect escaped.

After receiving a report of the incident, Lt Col Sakol Krainara of the Phuket City Police arrived at the scene to find Mr Somsak with head injuries from the bullet, which had pierced through his helmet.

Mr Somsak was taken to the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (OrBorJor) Hospital and later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Lt Aphichart Musika of the Phuket City Police said, “My team and I were on duty setting up a checkpoint. When the two suspects on a motorbike saw the checkpoint, about 40 metres ahead of them, they turned around,” he said.

Two police officers and one defence volunteer, Mr Somsak, tried to stop them, said Lt Aphichart.

“The motorbike passenger, Mr Sathaporn, took out a gun and shot Mr Somsak between the eyebrows. After that the motorbike fell over and they ran away by foot, leaving their motorbike,” he said.

“We ran after Mr Sathaporn and he threw away his gun while trying to escape. We caught him eventually but the other suspect got away. There were 360 leaves of Kratom in their motorbike basket.”

Phuket City Police are searching for the other escaped suspect.

Mr Somsak has is still in a serious condition at Vachira Phuket Hospital.