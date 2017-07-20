PHUKET: The Phuket Highways Office has acted on its understanding of dangerous driving in Phuket and started placing concrete barriers to separate traffic flow through the Darasamut Underpass to prevent any serious accidents.

Thursday 20 July 2017, 05:05PM

The underpass will be closed every night from 8pm to midnight over the coming days until the installation of the barrier is complete. Photo: Phuket Highways Office

The underpass was closed last night (July 19) and will be closed every night from 8pm to midnight over the coming days until the installation of the barrier is complete, a Phuket Highways engineer confirmed today (July 20).

Phuket Highways Office Director Patiwetwoottisak Sookki in late May ordered traffic cones be placed in the middle lane of the underpass to prevent vehicles from using that lane when overtaking illegally inside the tunnel, a practice that caused a slew of near-collisions. (See story here.)

Previously, the central lane was used to allow different traffic flow, controlled by overhead signs, depending on the time of day.

“We had to put cones in the middle of the lane because we want motorists to reduce speed and to prevent them from overtaking inside the underpass,” Mr Patiwetwoottisak said.

“There will be no works during the day. The underpass will close at 8pm for the works and will re-open again at around midnight,” The Highways engineer told The Phuket News today.

“Per night, we are only able to complete about 40-50 metres of the barrier. The total length of the barrier will be a couple of hundred meters,” he said.

“So the barrier will be complete this week,” he added.

“Citizens actually requested for the three-lane system to be changed. It will improve safety for vehicles using the underpass,” said the official.

“It might have a slight effect on traffic, but once other road projects in Phuket are complete it will improve. The Bang Khu Underpass will be completed next month, which will reduce congestion in the area,” he said.