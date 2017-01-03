Phuket Cycling Race

The 3rd Thanyapura Phuket Classic Cycling is the first major sporting event of the new year! The exciting and competitive race takes riders to two different distances: the 45km and the advanced 106km. Cycle through Northern Phuket’s lush jungles, mountains, scenic roads, and exotic coastlines.
Registration:
1. Purchase tickets online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thanyapura-phuket-classic-cycling-race-tickets-26478598200
2. At the reception desk (Thanyapura Club Services)
Contact information : events@thanyapura.com