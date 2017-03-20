Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket’s ‘critical’ traffic woes getting B71bn ‘mega-project’ fix: Transport Minister

PHUKET: Thailand’s Transport Minister Lt Gen Arkhom Termpittayapaisith today branded Phuket’s public transport problems as “critical” and promised that B71 billion was being spent on resolving the island’s stifling traffic woes.

transport, tourism,

Monday 20 March 2017, 06:04PM

Transport Minister Lt Gen Arkhom Termpittayapaisith today branded Phuket’s public transport problems as “critical” and promised that B71 billion was being spent on resolving the island’s stifling traffic woes. Photo: PR Dept
Transport Minister Lt Gen Arkhom Termpittayapaisith today branded Phuket’s public transport problems as “critical” and promised that B71 billion was being spent on resolving the island’s stifling traffic woes. Photo: PR Dept

“We well know that public transportation issues have left in Phuket in a critical situation, and this includes all issues, including those at from Phuket International Airport,” Gen Arkhom told a meeting of Phuket officials at phuket Boat Lagoon, in Koh Kaew, today (Mar 20).

“The NCPO has provided the support needed for the tunnels (underpasses) along on the main road Route 402 (Thepkrasattri Rd). The Darasamuth and Sam Kong underpasses are open, and one lane will be opened through the Bang Khu underpass to resolve traffic jams until the Bang Khu underpass opens in August this year,” he added.

Gen Arkhom pointed out that the light-rail project, to provide a mass-transit system connecting Thanoon in Phang Nga with Chalong Circle, will be presented for its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval before the year’s end.

“We will push for this (light-rail) project to move forward by allocating a B31bn budget,” he said.

Regarding the decades-in-coming Patong Tunnel, connecting Phuket’s busiest tourist town with the east side of the island, Mr Arkom noted, “The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) has competed studies on the Kathu–Patong Rd. EXAT is pushing to get more budget to make the Kathu-Patong route an expressway (toll road).

“This project is also in the process of having its environmental effects report compiled, but when complete will resolve many traffic jams,” he said.

Gen Arkhom added that the “new bypass” road, covering 22km from Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew to the main road feeding Phuket International Airport in Sakoo, already has a budget of B13bn allocated towards its completion.

Lucky 13 Bar and Grill

“The road will be finished by 2018,” he said.

“Also, B12bn has been allocated for further expansion at Phuket International Airport, which will include increasing the parking areas for cars and taxis,” he added.

“All these projects together, to resolve traffic problems in Kathu, Patong, Sakoo and Koh Kaew, and including the light rail, are included a budget totalling B71bn,” Gen Arkhom explained.

“When we compare this cost with the B300 to 400 billion that Phuket generates each year, it is worth it,” he said.

“Phuket is one of the best the international tourism provinces and a main source of income for the country, and we need to pay attention to our investment in its infrastructure.”

However, Gen Arkhom noted that even today’s plans were limited for the future.

“All of above, even with the new forms of transport, still mean that we need to focus on resolving the traffic issues – otherwise traffic jams will be still a problem,” he said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket police dodge drunk-driving probe for flying Honda CRV

Another story that just beggars belief. Obviously a well connected driver....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Avoiding grief in breaking Phuket's taxi mafia

ozcabman... I guess it just must be me that has issues with taxi scum, but don't forget that the #1 item on the NCPO task list was to break down t...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Avoiding grief in breaking Phuket's taxi mafia

Ozcabman, fair comment about low season, i understand and yes it's still cheap compared to london. Calling people scum is not good i agree, it...(Read More)

Driven legal: Army backs Phuket campaign for commercial drivers to have correct licences

Clearly a positive move on the part of the police and army - glad to see it. Of course it is to be expected that the chronically angry and bitter expe...(Read More)

Phuket sea gypsy museum to be given B50mn new lease of life

Ahh, the latest proposed waste of 8-10 million baht that could actually be used for something useful. Sorry, but I predict that this will do nothing ...(Read More)

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads

I'm glad about anyone who pulls himself out of the traffic before he does it with me....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Avoiding grief in breaking Phuket's taxi mafia

malczx7r....totally agree with you. I am very careful on the roads in Phuket and cringe when I see the way people (including taxis) drive here. As ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Avoiding grief in breaking Phuket's taxi mafia

BenPendejo...."spoken like a cabby"??? But you don't know anything about me. Funnily enough I have been living in Thailand for quite ...(Read More)

Driven legal: Army backs Phuket campaign for commercial drivers to have correct licences

Maybe they should just leave things as they are: the "system" seems to work quite well for all concerned, apart from the tourists. Then when...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.