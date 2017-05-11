Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket-crewed East Marine Emagine wins TOTG Regatta

The Phuket crew on board Scott Bradley’s East Marine Emagine, a refurbished Sydney 40-T, knocked last year’s winners of the Top of the Gulf Regatta off their perch this week.

Thursday 11 May 2017, 03:00PM

By Bob Mott

East Marine Emagine went one better than her result in the Langkawi International Regatta earlier this year against the defending champions on board Kevin Whitcraft’s THA72, earning Emagine a well-deserved first overall at in the IRC 1 class.

The regional TP52 fleet have been reluctant to come out and play against THA72, as it’s a newer model TP, and weighs in some 1,500kg lighter than the other TPs.

However, at the 13th edition of the Top of the Gulf Regatta, held at Ocean Marina Yacht Club off Pattaya from May 4-8, even the pair of smaller 40- and 42-foot racers gave THA72 a tough time.

David Dimmock’s Swan 42 Loco, another Phuket-based yacht formerly known as Katsu, gave THA72 a run as well, finishing ahead on handicap on four occasions.

Phuketians made up much of the crew of Loco, notably Scott Duncanson and Greg Reynolds out of the Phuket Yacht Club.

Meanwhile, Phuket also retained bragging rights to the Coronation Cup, contested as part of the regatta.

The fiercely competitive Platu class of 11 yachts was won by Rolf Heemskerk’s Team Viewpoint crewed by a Phuket team that included the well-known sailor Mia Gillow.

Scott Duncanson, currently serving as Commodore of the Phuket Yacht Club, this year decided not to compete for the Cup.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

Last year he won his sixth Platu Coronation Cup title, and the first ever three-peat in the competition’s 21-year history, having won it previously in 2014 and 2015.

The irony for those who are not aware is that the TP52 was originally designed to compete in the Transpac Race from Los Angeles to Hawaii and later developed into an international class.

East Marine Emagine happens to be a past overall winner of the Transpac back in 2001, when she was called Bull.

Precision Shipwrights refurbishing of the 16-year-old Sydney 40-T has put her back in competitive form. Certainly the go-fast paintwork must play a part as well.

Congratulations to the hard working and dedicated team aboard:

Scott Bradley, owner and helm; Peter Gregg, tactician; Ian “Shorty” Short, sailmaker and mainsail control; Alfie Rawson, headsail control and spinnaker; Ciaran Corrigan, foredeck and mast; Thomas Cracknell, foredeck and mast; Thomas Pickering, foredeck cockpit; Simon Boyd, cockpit; Pongsakorn Chuchip, headsail control and cockpit; Baifearn Patterra “Blondie” Meeyousamsen, running backstays and looking good!

The regatta closed with classic Gulf of Thailand sailing conditions, with sunny skies and a steady breeze for the final day, a fitting tribute from the weather gods for the event which has been superbly run for more than a decade.

The next test will be the Samui Regatta on May 20-27, when East Marine Emagine faces a class of six yachts in IRC 1, including Loco.

The crew on board THA72 might well be relieved to be in IRC 0 class of five yachts, as currently listed as entered to race at Samui.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket traffic fines are not enough, says poll

Jor 12, Despite your constant and largely unsuccessful attempts to discredit opinions, I think all the commentators on this site are well aware of Tha...(Read More)

Pregnant British woman crushed under 18-wheeled Phuket truck

Eagle, my post was framed in a question- as in, "was..?" Your reading comprehension is almost as lacking as your insults. Regardless, the...(Read More)

Phuket traffic fines are not enough, says poll

Oh common Jor 12 who cares about all that when people are dying from senseless, stupid, selfish, reckless driving???? You must be kidding, policing???...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards at Patong blame stingray for injured Chinese tourist, doctors say crabs

A doctor coming up with a guess as a horseshoe crap tells me two things...that the "doctor" can't tell a puncture from a pinch laceratio...(Read More)

Black wastewater returns to Phuket’s Surin Beach

Yes Joe12, I know because I have been in this line of work for over 20 years, and I've been here long enough to see this waste of money dumped on ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards at Patong blame stingray for injured Chinese tourist, doctors say crabs

Kurt,in my capacity as a .blablabla.This comment comes from someone who wrote on April 28th :If walking in 1 foot deep water,you never damage any sea ...(Read More)

Black wastewater returns to Phuket’s Surin Beach

Ben..."This is what happens when there is little to no planning and/or engineering into public works projects" How is it that you know all t...(Read More)

Phuket traffic fines are not enough, says poll

More senseless idiotic comments from the usual rabble, who have no knowledge whatsoever of Thai customs, traditions the law and Policing. I can see wh...(Read More)

Russians arrested over Phuket tuk-tuk sex video

malczx7r...you comments are a good example of your western idiology, which differs totally to the east. If you bother to acquaint yourself with the cu...(Read More)

Phuket illegal Chinese guide arrested over dumped tourists out on bail, company faces fine

A illegal Chinese tour guide? Out on bail? Curious about that 'bail procedure'. She walks free this moment? Waiting for thai law wise foll...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.