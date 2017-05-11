The Phuket crew on board Scott Bradley’s East Marine Emagine, a refurbished Sydney 40-T, knocked last year’s winners of the Top of the Gulf Regatta off their perch this week.

Thursday 11 May 2017, 03:00PM

By Bob Mott

East Marine Emagine went one better than her result in the Langkawi International Regatta earlier this year against the defending champions on board Kevin Whitcraft’s THA72, earning Emagine a well-deserved first overall at in the IRC 1 class.

The regional TP52 fleet have been reluctant to come out and play against THA72, as it’s a newer model TP, and weighs in some 1,500kg lighter than the other TPs.

However, at the 13th edition of the Top of the Gulf Regatta, held at Ocean Marina Yacht Club off Pattaya from May 4-8, even the pair of smaller 40- and 42-foot racers gave THA72 a tough time.

David Dimmock’s Swan 42 Loco, another Phuket-based yacht formerly known as Katsu, gave THA72 a run as well, finishing ahead on handicap on four occasions.

Phuketians made up much of the crew of Loco, notably Scott Duncanson and Greg Reynolds out of the Phuket Yacht Club.

Meanwhile, Phuket also retained bragging rights to the Coronation Cup, contested as part of the regatta.

The fiercely competitive Platu class of 11 yachts was won by Rolf Heemskerk’s Team Viewpoint crewed by a Phuket team that included the well-known sailor Mia Gillow.

Scott Duncanson, currently serving as Commodore of the Phuket Yacht Club, this year decided not to compete for the Cup.

Last year he won his sixth Platu Coronation Cup title, and the first ever three-peat in the competition’s 21-year history, having won it previously in 2014 and 2015.

The irony for those who are not aware is that the TP52 was originally designed to compete in the Transpac Race from Los Angeles to Hawaii and later developed into an international class.

East Marine Emagine happens to be a past overall winner of the Transpac back in 2001, when she was called Bull.

Precision Shipwrights refurbishing of the 16-year-old Sydney 40-T has put her back in competitive form. Certainly the go-fast paintwork must play a part as well.

Congratulations to the hard working and dedicated team aboard:

Scott Bradley, owner and helm; Peter Gregg, tactician; Ian “Shorty” Short, sailmaker and mainsail control; Alfie Rawson, headsail control and spinnaker; Ciaran Corrigan, foredeck and mast; Thomas Cracknell, foredeck and mast; Thomas Pickering, foredeck cockpit; Simon Boyd, cockpit; Pongsakorn Chuchip, headsail control and cockpit; Baifearn Patterra “Blondie” Meeyousamsen, running backstays and looking good!

The regatta closed with classic Gulf of Thailand sailing conditions, with sunny skies and a steady breeze for the final day, a fitting tribute from the weather gods for the event which has been superbly run for more than a decade.

The next test will be the Samui Regatta on May 20-27, when East Marine Emagine faces a class of six yachts in IRC 1, including Loco.

The crew on board THA72 might well be relieved to be in IRC 0 class of five yachts, as currently listed as entered to race at Samui.