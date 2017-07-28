PHUKET: Hundreds of Phuket officials and local residents commemorated the 65th birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun today and yesterday (July 28) in ceremonies across the island.

Friday 28 July 2017, 05:07PM

At 7am this morning at Saphan Hin, Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong led an alms giving ceremony, which saw participants offer food to 66 monks from several Phuket temples, the Phuket PR Office noted on its Facebook page.

The ceremony was conducted to commemorate the late King Rama 9 and honour Queen Sirikit as well as to commemorate HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s birthday.

Several other religious ceremonies also took place at Saphan Hin to mark HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s birthday. Representatives from the Buddhist, Islamic, Christian, Hindu and Sikh faiths conducted five separate ceremonies to mark the occasion.

Several other activities also took place across Phuket yesterday (July 27) in anticipation of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s birthday today.

At 8:30am yesterday morning in Loma Park, Patong Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong handed out black polo shirts to local resident of Kathu District.

The three Vice Governors also handed out black shirts to people from other districts of Phuket.

Each province in the nation received 10,000 black polo shirts from HM The King for use during public activities marking his birthday.

Volunteers also collected garbage on twelve of Phuket’s beaches during a clean-up effort to mark the occasion and as part of the ongoing “Keep Phuket clean by our hands and heart” project.

Another ceremony conducted yesterday at 9:30am on the beach in front of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command in Cape Panwa was led by Vice Admiral Surapol Kuptaphan of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command.

During the ceremony the Vice Admiral and other Naval Officers released 30 sea turtles, 1 million shrimp and 10,000 fish into the sea.