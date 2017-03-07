Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket comes out for Laguna's first ever Food & Music Festival

The turnout for Laguna's inaugural Food & Music Festival was even better than expected. Around 4,000 participants – a combination of tourists, hotel guests, Laguna Phuket residents, expats, local Phuket people, business partners, sponsors, suppliers, media and supporters – attended the speciality dinners at four Laguna Phuket hotel's restaurants on Friday, March 3.

Tuesday 7 March 2017, 04:22PM

The main Festival event on Saturday, March 4 at Canal Village saw approximately 3000 people in attendance. The Charity Gala Dinner at Latitude Marquee that same Saturday night was sold-out with 460 persons.

The Gala Dinner menu was specially created by Celebrity Chef Audra Morrice, one of judges from Master Chef Asia.

The Festival’s final function “Super Sunday Brunch” at XANA Beach Club on Sunday, March 5, saw about 200 guests enjoying food prepared by Laguna Phuket hotels head chefs and celebrity Chef Sean Connolly who was on-site for the Festival.

With this bumper turnout, the festival successfully raised more than B1.7 million over the weekend.

This fantastic fundraising effort is sufficient for Laguna Phuket Foundation’s Children First Fund to support more than 400 children in seven orphanages in Phuket for at least one full year as planned.

The majority of the funds were raised at the Charity Gala Dinner on Saturday night.

The dinner was hosted by Laguna Phuket’s MD Khun Ravi Chandran, and graced by honoured guests such as Minister of Tourism and Sports Dr Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul; Phuket Governor Dr Chokchai Dej-amornthan; Mr. KP Ho, Founder and Executive Chairman of Banyan Tree Holdings and Ms Claire Chiang, Co-Founder of Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts and Chairperson of Banyan Tree Global Foundation.

 

 
