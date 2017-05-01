Rotary Club of Phuket South Mini Marathon 2017 The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket clean-up nets ton of rubbish at Coral Island

PHUKET: A mass clean-up effort by locals tour operators, students and officials netted a ton of rubbish from the beaches and reefs at Coral Island on Saturday (April 29).

tourism, environment, marine, natural-resources, pollution,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 1 May 2017, 12:41PM

The island, known in Thai as Koh Hei, has suffered heavy environmental pressure from mass tourism in recent years as a popular day-trip destination to 800-1,000 tourists a day arriving from Phuket.

Marine experts working with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) only last month revealed that mass tourism has killed an estimated 75% of the corals at the popular island in just 10 years.

In response, the DMCR is seeking Cabinet approval to urgently implement coral-protection measures at Coral Island as early as this month. If approved, the move will empower the DMCR to seal off reefs to prevent tourists and tour operators from causing further damage. (See story here.)

Meanwhile, the clean-up on Saturday, dubbed “Big Cleaning Day at Coral Island”, got underway at 9:30am, organised by the Faculty of Technology and Environment at the Prince of Songkla University Phuket Campus.

Joining the efforts was Suriya Thamchu, Director of Nonthasak Marine Co Ltd, which is among the day-tour companies that has benefitted greatly from taking tourists to Coral Island.

Lucky 13 Bar and Grill

The Big Cleaning Day at Coral Island was just a natural result of the growth of tourism to the island, he said.

“It is likely that more tourists will continue to visit the island, and that will add to the garbage there, especially waste in the sea. So this event was organized to promote sustainable tourism, to raise awareness of nature and environmental conservation. It also creates a harmony for co-workers in the industry,” he said.

In recognition of their collective responsibility to keep the island clean, more than 10 tourism operators at Koh Hei, mostly local Thai business people, joined the clean-up, Mr Suriya noted.

“This helps to create unity among the entrepreneurs and helps to develop sustainable tourist attractions. It also raises awareness of jointly maintaining natural resources and the environment. This is a major selling point,” he said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Fire breaks out in downtown Patong

Good old Thai trusted quality electrical installations and testing and regulations that are enforced!...(Read More)

Phuket gets ready for an island-wide clean up

And a dustbin near the ramp at Chalong where the wooden hut and Thai security guys stay as they seen to think the beach is their dustbin! Walked down ...(Read More)

New regional Army chief “satisfied” with Phuket officials

"public transport improvement such as drivers wearing uniforms and keeping their vehicles ready for service" good to see they are not too wo...(Read More)

Tourists injured as digger rips open tour bus roof north of Phuket

I know I should not laugh but the government spend their time worrying about the over head cables not being attractive, chairs on the beach and a hund...(Read More)

Phuket gets ready for an island-wide clean up

Completely useless effort and Thai-thypically,[sic] just for show without changing the mindset it's OK to throw garbage where it lands. ...(Read More)

Phuket gets ready for an island-wide clean up

Fantastic, Where the Phuket government officials fail, us , the volunteers jump in! Who in Phuket Government actually are paid and responsible for a ...(Read More)

New regional Army chief “satisfied” with Phuket officials

Words, words, words, of someone who downgrade his position by showing not to know what is going on at Phuket island. To eager, to quick just to talk-...(Read More)

Tourists injured as digger rips open tour bus roof north of Phuket

Operating such equipment needs educated, trained, examend, certified people. Yes? That now should be checked by law enforcement officers first, if th...(Read More)

Parks department mulls closing Maya Bay

Kurt,walking in 1 foot deep water never damages any sea life!And this comes from a Padi Master Scuba Diver.LOL!Did you get your license from the inter...(Read More)

New regional Army chief “satisfied” with Phuket officials

Over 2 years into the beach management fiasco...it is hard to see what the General is satisfied with...and the taxi/tuktuk mafia still dominates the r...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.