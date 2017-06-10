Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket's Cape Sienna skybound

PHUKET: The already impressive Cape Sienna Hotel & Villas resort at Phuket’s Kamala Beach is undergoing a variety of improvements, including redecorating 70% of the entire resort’s guest room

tourism, construction,

The Phuket News

Sunday 11 June 2017, 11:00AM

“In keeping with our aim to be recognised as one of Phuket’s most reputable and stylish 4.5-star resorts featuring great cuisine and creative beverage offerings we shall rebrand ourselves to Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotels & Villas from November 1 onwards,” explained a release issued by the resort last week.

“With this year’s renovation of rooms, restaurants and bars, we strengthen our emphasis on improving our product in order to achieve excellence in service and to enrich our guests senses with a unique place to cater for all senses.”

During the rebranding overhaul three room buildings will be completely renovated and new room categories created.

“We will redecorate all rooms in those buildings which represent 70% of all our rooms,” said the release.

“As rooms will be renovated by building the disturbance will be minimal,” it added.

“This year we are renovating our rooms and expanding the Vanilla Skybar terrace and adding a Gastro Pub in it. Plum Prime Steakhouse will have the terrace covered so that guests (and staff) don’t have to worry too much about the weather, explained Frank Dreist, ‎General Manager at Cape Sienna Hotel & Villas.

“In addition, an external lift from our drop off in front of the hotel will go straight up to PLUM and Vanilla providing easier access,” he added.

During the fit-out, the Plum Prime Steakhouse will be open for service indoors only, the outdoor terrace will not be available.

Meanwhile, the resort’s Vanilla Skybar will receive added terrace space, a stylish Gastro Pub with fantastic views as well as a wedding lawn.

The Skybar will be open for service indoors only for most of the time; a short complete closure will be announced closer to the date. As with the steakhouse, during the refurbishment the outdoor terrace will not be available.

The resort’s Sienna Rocks beachfront café bar closed on June 1 while the new “Sienna Rocks Cafe” is created. The venue is scheduled to re-open on August 31, while the Pool Restaurant buffet line will be expanded and undergo improvements of its own.

Noting the rebranding reflected in the resort’s name change, Mr Dreist explained, “Why Gourmet Hotel? Well, we believe that many guests not just looking for a room and standard hotel fare… They are looking for experiences, discoveries and they are looking for resorts which feature creative and innovative restaurant products.

“They are food lovers, or “foodies”, and when they go on holidays and explore the city or beaches at night, they want to experience great atmosphere and indulge themselves without having to worry too much about where to go, how to get there, traffic time and cost,” Mr Dreist pointed out.

“We offer this to them, with a very good variety of restaurants all featuring different products with one common theme – excellent tasty food with some of the best seaviews on the island for fair prices.

“We feel that there is still space and a niche for hotels which provide something different, creative and with great variety. Where guests who enjoy good Food & Beverage offerings will not get bored easily, where they really can chill out and enjoy their well-earned time off,” Mr Driest noted.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Governor calls emergency meeting over fatal Patong tour bus crash

THE PATONG DEATH HILL STRIKES AGAIN !!! 1) The driver is "Not At Fault". 2) The Bus Company is "Not At Fault". 3) The Mec...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Leaving it to your imagination

Christy...according to the posts here, that never happens?...(Read More)

Phuket Governor calls emergency meeting over fatal Patong tour bus crash

To Phuket Governor : Whay 80 to 90 % off all this busses in Phuket some Chines Tourist us are BAANED from Nord Thailand and Bangkok whay ?, but not in...(Read More)

Phuket police find blood stains in German murder suspect’s car

RIP LEK. For all you insensitive #$#'s Lek was the most kind gentle, soft spoken lady. She was a hairstylist ONLY and did not go with ANY customer...(Read More)

Phuket residents plea for help to prevent high-speed accidents

Thai people complaining about Thai people's driving. Funny....(Read More)

Foreign tour guides under fire

Making foreign guides legal means no more bribes for the cops. Just cannot be done....(Read More)

Phuket Governor calls emergency meeting over fatal Patong tour bus crash

An emergency meeting to what purpose? These bus death and destruction crashes will continue until local authorities decide to have police along the d...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus crash on Patong Hill leaves boy, 12, dead

Suave, i'm pretty sure they'd be disk brakes? But it's not just the pads that's the problem it's the fluid, if you keep on the br...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Leaving it to your imagination

malczx7r,it would be a very wise decision to leave this place if someone can't stand it anymore.More people should follow your example....(Read More)

Phuket Governor calls emergency meeting over fatal Patong tour bus crash

CaptainJack69...how and what the company employs staff to cater for its clients is their prerogative. That doesn't extend to payments to bus compa...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.