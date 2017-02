Start From: Monday 13 February 2017, 06:30PM to Monday 13 February 2017, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

BCCT in collaboration with French, German and Netherlands Chambers of Commerce cordially invites you to a Phuket Business Dinner.

Topic: Brexit – Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats Speaker: Michael Weatherley Cost & Payment: THB 890 including inter-buffet & soft drinks. Other beverages are on guest's own account at THB 100 net/glass. Payment direct at the door to hotel.

Booking link below.

Proudly sponsored by The Phuket News.