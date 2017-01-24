BOWLS: An extremely strong field, including UK County and New Zealand international players and other representatives from Australia, Germany, Sweden, England, Wales, Thailand and Russia, contested this year’s Phuket Open Singles Bowls Championship at the Kamala Lawn Bowls Club on Saturday (Jan 21).

Photo:

Going into the tournament, all players knew full well that any slip-up or lapse in concentration could lead to their early exit from this competition in what would be a severe test of skill and concentration in the afternoon heat on a super fast green.

Kuods goes to the volunteer groundsmen for providing a lawn fit for the occasion!

The draw producing games were where one or more of the favourites would possibly make an early exit and have to settle for a place in the secondary “Plate” competition.

And so it proved with not one of the previous six winners of the tournament making it through the first round.

This left eight new players with dreams and aspirations of lifting the trophy for the first time.

As the tournament progressed, as in all the Kamala matches, there were no easy games for anyone, and six games were decided by “sudden death” ends as the 10 end games ended in draws. Others were decided by a solitary point, reflecting the high standard of bowls on show.

Making it through to the semi-finals were Rich Tuck, Dorothy Barker, Brendan Marshall and the senior club member, Mike Cousens.

Tight semi-finals again saw Dot and Bren prevail to set up what promised to be, and delivered, as an exciting battle between two of the tournament favourites and form horses.

Once again the match went down to the last end, Dot scoring one point but missing out by centimetres in a “measure” to gain the extra point she needed to force yet another “sudden death” end, and Bren prevailed by nine points to eight to follow up his victory in last years’ Kamala Open to take the prestigious Phuket Open title also.

It is the first time in the club’s history that one player has held both singles titles. Congratulations to Bren on that achievement!

In the Plate Final, for first round losers – ex-Kiwi International Rick Kennard saw off the challenge of Rob Knight to take home the “Plate”.

Next up is at the Kamala Lawn Bowls Club is the Champions League Pairs Competition on February 17.

For more information on bowling in Phuket (all equipment provided) please contact 0952761587