FOOTBALL: Phuket FC bounced back after suffering two defeats in a row with a comfortable 3-1 win over Surat Thani City FC at Surakul Stadium yesterday evening (Apr 9), moving them back up to 2nd in the league table.

Monday 10 April 2017, 04:48PM

The Andaman Dragon opened the season with three straight successive wins before playing a goalless draw against Chumphon FC on March 19. However, in their last two games they suffered defeats, first at the hands of Satun United on March 26 then to Hat Yai FC on April 2.

But in yesterday’s game, which was dominated by Phuket, the team showed what they are really capable of, despite it being against the bottom-positioned team who have managed just one win and one draw thus far this season, and in all honesty, the scoreline should have read more like 7-1 had clear chances been put away by the hosts.

Phuket’s first chance came about 10 minutes into the game when a neat ball inside Surat’s penalty box found Nattapoom Maya (7) whose attempted shot at goal was well palmed over the bar by Surat’s keeper Sornnarai Jumrurai (40).

But an easier chance fell just five minutes later to Phuket’s Ivorian striker Yannick Pairice Touguessong (29) whose simple header was put wide of Surat’s goal.

Sadly, and it has to be said, Yannick could have have easily scored a hat-trick, at minimum, had he put away the chances that he had in yesterday’s game.

But it was Nattappom who opened the scoring for Phuket about 25 minutes into the first 45. A beautiful strike from about 15 yards outside of Surat’s penalty area floated over the head of Sornnarai and into the back of the net. 1-0 to the Dragon.

And it was only minutes later that Phuket extended their lead to two with a goal that Yannick may well have claimed for himself but was clearly an own goal.

Yannick’s shot from the six-yard box hit the post only to rebound back, deflect off a Surat defender and roll over the line. 2-0 to Phuket.

More chances fell to Yannick in the remainder of the first half, and had he been in his usual form the score could well have been 4-0 by the half-time whistle. But Phuket went in at half-time content with a 2-0 lead.

It was pretty much more of the same in the second half, more wasted chances from Yannick, Phuket’s keeper Ratchanon Intharawisoot (3) barely being tested, and another two gaols, but this time with each team getting on the score sheet.

The first goal came about two thirds of the way through the second 45, and this time, making up for all his missed chances, Yannick finally got on the goal he deserved.

A superb cross from the right flank found an unmarked Yannick on the edge of Surat’s six-yard box and this time he made no mistake heading the ball home. 3-0 to the Dragon.

The last goal of the game came about five minutes from time and was somewhat of a consolation goal for Surat Thani City.

A mistake in Phuket’s midfield left the field wide open and Surat Thani’s Pairat Kattiworng dealt well with pretty much the only clear chance they had all of the game.

Final score 3-1 to Phuket FC.

It should be noted that by scoring the opening goal for Phuket, Nattapoom has now taken his goal goal tally for the season to seven, still the Euro Cake Thai League 4’s highest scorer.

Yannick also getting on the score sheet now brings his tally to three, but had he scored all the chances he had yesterday he could well have overtaken Nattapoom as the league’s highest scorer.

All teams are now on a two-week break for Songkran, but Phuket will return to the action on April 23 when they will once again travel deeper south, this time to Phatthalung FC with kick-off for that game set for 6pm. Phatthalung currently sit at 3rd in the league table on equal points with Phuket (13).

The following week, April 30, which will also mark the start of the second half of the season, Phuket return to Surakul Stadium when they take on Sungaipadee FC, currently sitting at 8th in the league on five points. Kick-off for that game is also scheduled for 6pm.

Full Weekend Results

Saturday April 8

Sungaipadee FC 0 - 1 Pattani FC

Satun United 0 - 0 Chumphon FC

Sunday April 9

Yala United 1 - 1 Phatthalung FC

Phuket FC 3 - 1 Surat Thani City FC