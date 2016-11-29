PHUKET: Police are searching for a man accused of shooting his employer in the head then running away after an altercation in Koh Kaew early yesterday morning (Nov 28).

Tuesday 29 November 2016, 02:07PM

Mr Pisekhphong points to his street address for police at his home in Koh Kaew. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

“The incident happened behind the Isuzu showroom,” said Lt Col Naruebadin Pangleesen of Phuket City Police.

Phisekhpong Anwan, 38, from Lampang, was shot in the head during a fight with Chaiya Jongpakdee, 42, Col Naruebadin explained.

“Phisekhpong had a 22mm bullet lodged inside his head. He was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital, where he is now is consciousness and safe,” Col Naruebadin said.

During the fight, in which Mr Phisekhpong was attacked by Mr Chaiya wielding a hammer, Mr Phisekhpong grabbed Mr Chaiya’s bag.

“Mr Phisekhpong said shot Mr Chiay shot him then ran away,” Col Naruebadin explained.

“Inside the bag we found 16 22mm bullets, a bankbook for an account at Siam Commercial Bank, Mr Chaiya’s identification card and a hammer,” he added.

“Police are still searching for him” Lt Col Naruebadin said.

No explanation was given as to what started the fight, though Col Naruebadin said that Mr Phisekhpong did identify Mr Chaiya as the cousin of Mr Phisekhpong’s girlfriend, Atitiya Phrummi, age 18.