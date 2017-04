Recent Comments

Protests threatened over 99-year leases for foreign investors Howe mant Thai have land in Europe in this name ? Come and bay land it`s free if you have money, Not like Thailand and Nord Korea,...(Read More)

Phuket’s Nai Harn bridge rebuilt, soon to re-open 1,3 Million Baht for 2 bridges ? Not bad. Bat what it`s bad how many Gesthouse or Motell Mr Mayor Aroon rent out in Rawai ? And where he get this lan...(Read More)

Phuket’s Nai Harn bridge rebuilt, soon to re-open What no HUMP oh well one less hump in Phuket should not be a issue! :-) Yes to a load limit....(Read More)

Phuket’s Nai Harn bridge rebuilt, soon to re-open Kurt,why do you have so many times to writing hahaha at the end of a sentence?Is this a sign for us that you made a joke and we have to laugh now?Remi...(Read More)

All vans to be replaced by microbuses by 2022 Rorii,you start getting paranoid with the non posting of your comments and the allegedly protection of Jor12.And accusing the PN of having a structure...(Read More)

Governor joins Phuket Bike Week helmet giveaway awareness campaign As a retired motorcycle dealer, I think giving away helmets to raise helmet safety awareness is a good idea. Unfortunately, the helmets they give are...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sheltered from reality Foot - Rhetorical question there "a good one for a reasonable price" You get what you pay for i paid around 18,000b for mine in the UK, my m...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sheltered from reality It's well known the police extort money out of Thai's and foreigners and not all of it is official fines. The police service is not a service ...(Read More)