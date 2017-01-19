YACHTING: Scott Bradley’s Sydney 40 Emagine, which was recently refurbished by Precision Shipwrights, led the way with a 2nd overall in the top racing class division at the recent Royal Langkawi International Regatta, putting on an impressive performance to split the much larger TP52s – Don Whitcraft’s THA72 from Royal Varuna Yacht Club Pattaya and Peter Ahern’s Langkawi-based TP52 Oi!.

Thursday 19 January 2017, 03:06PM

Scott Bradley’s ‘Emagine’ came in 2nd overall in the top racing class division. Photo: Bob Mott

Even Phuket’s Rolly Tasker Sails were represented down there this year with a French team on PhPlus gaining a 3rd in IRC 1 race class.

In the IRC 2 class, Phuket sailor Nils Degenkolw’s Phoenix managed a solid win with seven bullets (first-place finishes), improving on last year’s 2nd place overall. Meanwhile, Liz Schoch’s all-lady team from the Phuket Yacht Club on Sailescapes Fargo Ladies vintage Farr 1104 ran in at 3rd.

Multihull Racing saw Robert Van Paridon’s French carbon trimaran Tantrum Too take out a convincing 1st with six bullets. New resident to Phuket Rick Fielding’s Mojo, a Fusion 40 cruising cat, took out 3rd overall. Rick’s team on Mojo were also presented the “Sportsman” award by fellow sailors for their perseverance during their first regatta in the light wind conditions.

Rick said he will be back to do all the Phuket regattas starting with The Bay Regatta in February and participating in the Multihull Solutions Multihull Regatta and Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek in July.

In the Whitesail class, which does not fly spinnakers while racing, Woodrow Jack Christianson’s Bavaria 49 Linda managed 2nd place – bringing smiles all around after battling the recent storms to get down there for the regatta.

For the Phuketians who braved the recent storms to get to Langkawi for the regatta it was a very good overall result in the classes they competed in. Overall entries were 30 in eight divisions.

In addition, another piece of history for the Royal Langkawi International Regatta this year was the age of the skipper on THA72 – Don Whitcraft being the youngest ever to skipper a yacht in racing class at 21 years of age.

Light conditions made for tough going and some seriously tight competition in the racing classes. Rarely did the wind strength get above six knots, which was just enough.

One day out of the five racing days was cancelled due to lack of wind. Parties were impressive with excellent bands playing.

Charlie’s Place restaurant and bar absorbed up the competitors each afternoon and into the night with ease, and the newly opened 44-room hotel at the Royal Langkawi Yacht Club made a huge difference accommodating media, staff and competitors on sight.

Free marina berthing during the regatta made for a very convenient and welcome addition for competitors.