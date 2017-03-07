Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Events
The Phuket News XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket's Best Burger 3

Start From: Saturday 25 March 2017, 04:00PM to Saturday 25 March 2017, 10:00PM

Phuket's Best Burger 3

It is time to crown Phukets Best Burger 2017 at the new location of Boat Avenue Chern Talay. Join us for a afternoon of fun and burgers. Restaurants, hotels and resorts will battle it out. Who will be the french mushroom in 2017? Will Kata Rocks win 2 years running? Can Xana Beach Club get their crown back? This year we have also introduced a public vote. Live music. Burgers. facebook.com/PhuketsBestBurger
Contact details
Person : Jay
Address : Boat Avenue Chern Talay
Website : facebook.com/PhuketsBestBurger
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Email advertiser
CAPTCHA

Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket court fines Russian tourist B1k for feeding fish, woman faces immigration next

swerv, it would be nice to see a photo of said signs, and if they do exist, where is their location, in respect to where the tourists were, anyway, in...(Read More)

Phuket approved new wastewater treatment plant for Patong

Patong Municipality doesn't know how many Kalim and Patong laundries are currently connected to the existing waste water treatment system. Does t...(Read More)

Phuket court fines Russian tourist B1k for feeding fish, woman faces immigration next

Forbidden to feed bread to the fish. But OK to feed coins to the turtle, against bad luck. Yes, yes. People must have seen that turtle 'eating&...(Read More)

Phuket approved new wastewater treatment plant for Patong

Has been approved, but now waiting another approval? ( environment quality management). Than budget 2019. Does that mean in 2019 start construction, ...(Read More)

Phuket court fines Russian tourist B1k for feeding fish, woman faces immigration next

Kurt: There are signs in Russian stating it is against the law to feed the fish with the penalties spelt out. Some people feel they are above the law...(Read More)

Phuket approved new wastewater treatment plant for Patong

The article doesn't state where this new water-works will be. And being as Patong is already a little, ahem... "crowded" it's diffic...(Read More)

Phuket allegations fly over multi-million-baht fraud shyster

Jim, are you referring to those foreign men who move to a country and culture not their own, marry a woman far below their own socio-ecomonic level, w...(Read More)

Phuket court fines Russian tourist B1k for feeding fish, woman faces immigration next

Good luck getting the money back! One law for Thai's & another for foreigners. ...(Read More)

Phuket beach, ocean cleanup sees 1.2 tons of rubbish removed Koh Racha Noi

Nice story, and a nice conservation effort. And then once again Kur comes goose-stepping onto the scene, with his never-ending quest to transform ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.