Phuket beaches score high in TripAdvisor ‘Best in Asia’ 2017

PHUKET: Five of Asia’s Top 25 Beaches in 2017 are in Thailand, according to the latest poll of the popular global travel website TripAdvisor, which has just released its annual Travelers’ Choice listings.

Tuesday 28 February 2017, 12:22PM

Phuket’s Naiharn Beach, Kata Noi Beach and Freedom Beach south of Patong were listed as fourth, eighth and 11th , while Phra Nang Cave Beach and Railay Beach in Krabi took seventh and 14th place, respectively, in the list of Top 25 Beaches – Asia.

The TripAdvisor 2017 Travelers’ Choice beaches are determined based on the quantity and quality of travelers’ reviews and ratings on the TripAdvisor website gathered over a 12-month period.

“We are proud that five Thai beaches are so loved by TripAdvisor users and their invaluable feedback helps us to improve these beaches and ensure they’re looked after for tourists and generations to come,” said Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

Naiharn Beach was praised by TripAdvisor users for its pristine waters, colourful fish and unspoiled state, while Kata Noi stood out for its amazing scenery and peace and quiet. Over in Krabi, the Pra Nang Cave Beach on Ao Nang bay was loved by TripAdvisor reviewers for the jungle environs and the chance to take kayak trips off-shore.

Freedom Beach on the southern end of Patong Beach in Phuket was described as the place to get away from the crowds as it’s “secluded and gorgeous”. Meanwhile, Krabi’s Railay Beach is popular for its caves and unparalleled rock climbing tours, according the TripAdvisor reviews.

 

For a complete list of the best beaches in Asia as well as for review and traveler’s photos, click here.

 

 
