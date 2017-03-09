Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket beach vendors file complaint about payments to access Laem Singh Beach

PHUKET: A group of 50 beach vendors from Laem Singh Beach yesterday (Mar 8) paid a visit to the Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) to complain that a government agency had built a barrier closing the entrance to the beach.

crime, corruption, land, tourism,

The Phuket News

Thursday 9 March 2017, 01:25PM

Beach vendors file their complaint at the Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor). Photo: PR DEPT
Beach vendors file their complaint at the Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor). Photo: PR DEPT

The group, led by Ms Namrin Butta, presented a letter of complaint to Kathu District Chief Sayan Chaichanawong which also demanded government agencies check the land tittle deed No.6868 (Chanote) which they say is for public land but owned by a company.

Mr Namrin said, “Vendors and tourists must pay B100 to access Leam Singh Beach as the owners of the land which has access to the beach have placed barriers blocking the entrance before, but now a government agency has blocked the entrance with a barrier.

“This has never been done before,” she said.
Mr Sayan replied, “Relevant government agencies are currently in the process of checking the land tiles for the land joining Laem Singh Beach.

“We cannot do anything until this process is complete,” he said.

C and C Marine

“The Phuket Highways Department has now built barriers to close access to the land because relevant government agencies have already found that the company which holds the land titles have never asked for permission to connect public land to the land for which the land tile is held,” he added.

Bangkok Broadcasting & TV Co Ltd (BBTV), the company that broadcasts Thai TV Channel 7, privatised access to Laem Singh Beach and started charging B100 per person to cross beachfront land that the company claims to own.

Access across the land is open from 7am to 7pm, effective July 1, the company announced with a large sign posted at the site. (See story here.)

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket court fines Russian tourist B1k for feeding fish, woman faces immigration next

The story was in Russian TASS, in Daily Mail, on other foreign TV stations. 'Even' in Bangkok press. It got attention outside Phuket, in Thai...(Read More)

Phuket court fines Russian tourist B1k for feeding fish, woman faces immigration next

Shocked by the worldwide commotion-Kurt,do you really believe the nonsense you telling here.Do you really think someone cares about this case outside ...(Read More)

Is the Phuket Airport bus still running to Patong?

I took the Airport Express two days ago. The driver took my 200 baht but dropped me off in Patong. He didn't want to go on to Karon or Kata. I'...(Read More)

Phuket officials consider solar panels in cost-cutting measures

In Colorado USA, I have an "Off Grid" solar system. When illuminated by the sun it is capable of bypassing the batteries and supplying ove...(Read More)

Phuket tourists can bring sun loungers, umbrellas to beaches, say officials

@ Farangswed:. Yup, as I predicted, coming Songkran everything at Phuket beaches will be back to as it was 3 years ago with Songkran 2014. The money...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 300 Kilos ivory seized, Soi Dog film, Thailand torture || March 8

Yes, sun loungers and umbrellas should be allowed everywhere on all Phuket beaches. ...(Read More)

Ex-MP of Pheu Thai faces murder charges

Beach mafia...Bit like the USA, Italy, Senegal, Iraq, Yemen to name just a few. ...(Read More)

Phuket tourists can bring sun loungers, umbrellas to beaches, say officials

Hehe yeah right 2 rows today they have 5 rows & military just passing ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration frees Russian ‘fish-feeding’ criminal, no blacklist required

Rorii,weird and respectless your comment.{ol cha cha}.Sadly the PN supports this in publishing it....(Read More)

Ex-MP of Pheu Thai faces murder charges

They really do love murder, torture, corruption and mafia in Thailand. These words come up every day and pretty much sums up Thai media....(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.