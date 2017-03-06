PHUKET: A beach and ocean cleanup held by the Phuket Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) on Saturday saw 1.2 tons of rubbish removed from Koh Racha Noi south of Phuket.

Monday 6 March 2017, 12:11PM

Director of the Phuket DMCR’s Conservation Department Mr Suchart Rattanareangsri yesterday (Feb 5) announced that a total of 1.2 tons of rubbish were cleared from the ocean and beach of Koh Racha Noi on Saturday (Mar4), and event participated by Phuket Provincial Office of Natural Resources and Environment, students from Prince of Songkla University, Phuket Campus and Phuket Rajabhat University, local conservationists and volunteers from the local dive community.

“In total we cleared 1.2 tons of rubbish from Koh Racha Noi and this included 265 kilograms of plastic bottles, 424kg of glass bottles, 46kg of cans, 244kg of seine nets and ropes, 19kg of foam, 2.2kg of lighters, 62kg of plastic bags, 48kg of shoes, and 115.8kg of others rubbish including clothes, pillows, helmets, and pieces of metals,” Mr Suchart said.

“This is the largest amount of rubbish we have seen collected in such an exercise,” he added.