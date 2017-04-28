Rotary Club of Phuket South Mini Marathon 2017 The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket battery theft gang apprehended

PHUKET: Police yesterday arrested three people who had been stealing backup batteries from internet junction boxes used for 3BB internet services in Thalang.

crime, transport, technology, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 28 April 2017, 12:08PM

Superintendent of the Thalang Police, Col Sompong Thipapakul, along with deputy superintendents Lt Col Amnuay Kraiwut Anan and Lt Col Wirayut Sittirattanakul, and investigation units from the Phuket Provincial Police and Thalang Police arrested the three men, Rarit Buakong, Tibet Manubud and Worawut Choosinun at a property in Thalang at around 3:30pm yesterday afternoon (April 27).

The arrests came following Triple T Broadband, the broadband arm of TT&T, reporting a large number of missing batteries from internet junction boxes in Thalang to police, who managed to track down the thieves after checking CCTV footage from areas where the batteries had been stolen.

One of those arrested, Rarit Buakong, was a former employee at Triple T Broadband police have confirmed.

Following the arrests, all three men confessed to carrying out the thefts telling police that between April 19-24 they had stolen 38 batteries.

However, police said that they were informed by Triple T Broadband that a total of 62 batteries had been stolen.

Police recovered and seized 35 battery units during the course of the arrests.

Rarit told police that he had persuaded his two friends to get involved in the thefts and that he was an employee of Triple T Broadband up until one year ago.

He also told officers that he had kept the keys to the internet junction boxes so it was easy for him and his accomplices to get access to and steal the batteries.

Unit - 27

They told us they would sell the batteries to a secondhand shop for B17 per kilogram, using the money to spend on kratom to make the 4x100 kratom juice.

In addition to admitting the thefts of the batteries, the gang also confessed that two days prior to their arrest they carried out two bag snatches on two women.

“One of those women was hospitalised due to this incident,” police said.

Furthermore, they also confessed to stealing a black Honda Scoopy motorbike from a neighbour.

Wasan Tantipongwiwat, Manager of the Triple T Broadband Thalang office said, “Preliminary findings from the investigation showed that 62 batteries were stolen.

The estimated loss is around B40,000, but there is also damage to the network and to users which is estimated at no less than B100,000.

The company will ask for police to prosecute the three men because they have damaged the reputation of our company and caused inconvenience to 3BB users,” he said. 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Cabbie caught, charged with raping Brazilian tourist

After he did this for the 3rd time now he should get a long jail term and after that he should be kept in precautionary custody....(Read More)

Parks department mulls closing Maya Bay

Although i agree that something has to be done about" Maya Bay",i find it strange that Kurt comes here with an endless finger pointing comme...(Read More)

Phuket M-Slaz rider dies after high-speed collision with pickup truck

I'm with simon01 on this one. We do know the truck pulled out in front of him. Kurt, maybe "high speed" was a contributing factor, b...(Read More)

Phuket M-Slaz rider dies after high-speed collision with pickup truck

Yet another one. Why dont people look when pulling out, setting off, doing U turns, changing lane. Ok they say the bike was going fast BUT in Phuket t...(Read More)

Srivara insists Mae Hong Son governor tied to sex trade scandal

Is mr Suebsak still holding official Governor position this time? Is it not appropriate to transfer him out of the province to a ( perhaps temporaril...(Read More)

Cabbie caught, charged with raping Brazilian tourist

Yep once again Jor 12 completely missing the point, if the guy has been convicted twice already how on earth has he been allowed anywhere near a publi...(Read More)

Phuket M-Slaz rider dies after high-speed collision with pickup truck

The person who drives 'high speed' is always at fault when a accident occurs due to 'out of control'. Traffic law is very clear. Mo...(Read More)

Phuket Army chief confirms BYO umbrellas, sun loungers welcome at Surin Beach

While banning vendors on the beach will remove certain money making opportunities for locals, it will also create new opportunities... like rental ser...(Read More)

Parks department mulls closing Maya Bay

Indeed, simon01 is right. There should be at least a recovery time schedule as at the Similans. One piece of writing really did strike me: ...&qu...(Read More)

Red Bull heir threatened with arrest after latest no-show

"Been threatened with arrest" I bet he's really worried now! haha Time to buy more brown envelopes....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.