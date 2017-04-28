PHUKET: Police yesterday arrested three people who had been stealing backup batteries from internet junction boxes used for 3BB internet services in Thalang.

Friday 28 April 2017, 12:08PM

Superintendent of the Thalang Police, Col Sompong Thipapakul, along with deputy superintendents Lt Col Amnuay Kraiwut Anan and Lt Col Wirayut Sittirattanakul, and investigation units from the Phuket Provincial Police and Thalang Police arrested the three men, Rarit Buakong, Tibet Manubud and Worawut Choosinun at a property in Thalang at around 3:30pm yesterday afternoon (April 27).

The arrests came following Triple T Broadband, the broadband arm of TT&T, reporting a large number of missing batteries from internet junction boxes in Thalang to police, who managed to track down the thieves after checking CCTV footage from areas where the batteries had been stolen.

One of those arrested, Rarit Buakong, was a former employee at Triple T Broadband police have confirmed.

Following the arrests, all three men confessed to carrying out the thefts telling police that between April 19-24 they had stolen 38 batteries.

However, police said that they were informed by Triple T Broadband that a total of 62 batteries had been stolen.

Police recovered and seized 35 battery units during the course of the arrests.

Rarit told police that he had persuaded his two friends to get involved in the thefts and that he was an employee of Triple T Broadband up until one year ago.

He also told officers that he had kept the keys to the internet junction boxes so it was easy for him and his accomplices to get access to and steal the batteries.

“They told us they would sell the batteries to a secondhand shop for B17 per kilogram, using the money to spend on kratom to make the 4x100 kratom juice.

In addition to admitting the thefts of the batteries, the gang also confessed that two days prior to their arrest they carried out two bag snatches on two women.

“One of those women was hospitalised due to this incident,” police said.

Furthermore, they also confessed to stealing a black Honda Scoopy motorbike from a neighbour.

Wasan Tantipongwiwat, Manager of the Triple T Broadband Thalang office said, “Preliminary findings from the investigation showed that 62 batteries were stolen.

“The estimated loss is around B40,000, but there is also damage to the network and to users which is estimated at no less than B100,000.

“The company will ask for police to prosecute the three men because they have damaged the reputation of our company and caused inconvenience to 3BB users,” he said.