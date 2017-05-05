PHUKET: Banyan Tree’s Grand Residences at Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach has won the coveted International Property Award 2017-2018 for the “Best Residential Property in Thailand”.

Appreciating the significance of this global recognition, Executive Chairman Ho Kwon Ping said, “Everyone in The Banyan Tree Group involved with this extraordinary project can be immensely proud of what they have contributed.

“Our Grand Residences epitomise our dedication to designing hotels and residences of style, sophistication and integrity that truly enhance their naturally beautiful surroundings.”

One of the latest additions to Banyan Tree’s global property portfolio, the Grand Residences comprise 19 five-bedroom luxury villas set in a gated estate within metres of the water’s edge.

Located next to the flagship Banyan Tree Phuket Resort at Phuket’s renowned Laguna Phuket resort complex, the Banyan Tree Grand Residences villas offer land areas between 1,310 and 2,170sqm with 788sqm built-up area.

Construction is underway with infrastructure is in progress.

The five bedrooms in each villa all come with en-suite bathrooms and each villa features a grand living room plus additional multi-purpose room, separate dining area, Western and Asian kitchens, maid quarters, private internal garden courtyard and extensive outdoor entertainment deck and a large private infinity pool with integrated Jacuzzi.

In keeping with the group’s award-winning accomplishments, the Banyan Tree Residences in Brisbane also won two outstanding accolades for Best Marketing Development and Best Apartment/Condominium in Australia.

The Banyan Tree Group is the vision of its three founders Ho Kwon Ping, Claire Chiang, and Ho Kwon Cjan, in purchasing and developing the parcel of land which would eventually lead to Laguna Phuket and the birth of the Banyan Tree brand.

From a single boutique resort in Phuket that launched in 1994, the Group now has more than 30 hotels and resorts, 70-plus spas, more than 80 retail galleries and three golf courses in 28 countries.

Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts have received over 1,100 accolades and awards since the group’s inception in 1994.