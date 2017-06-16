Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket Baba Wedding Festival cancelled in respect of late King

PHUKET: It has been confirmed that the annual Phuket Baba Wedding Festival which usually takes place around this time of year in Phuket Town will not be held this year due to the passing of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in October last year.

Shela Riva

Friday 16 June 2017, 10:24AM

The cancellation of the event was confirmed by Ms Orasiri Ruktae-ngam of the Thai Peranakan Association yesterday (June 15).

“To honour our late King, the festival will not be held this year. However, it will be back next year,” said Ms Orasiri.

The festival usually draws crowds of locals and foreigners for its colourful decorations and costumes and features a famous parade on Thalang Rd.

 

 
