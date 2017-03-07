Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket approved new wastewater treatment plant for Patong

PHUKET: A new wastewater treatment centre has been approved for Patong that is expected to see 70% of wastewater from within Patong Municipality to be treated before being released into the sea.

Tuesday 7 March 2017, 12:18PM

Bangkok officials have approved a new wastewater-treatment plant for Patong that is expected to treat 70% of the wastwater generated in the town before it is releaed into the sea. Photo: The Phuket News / file
Bangkok officials have approved a new wastewater-treatment plant for Patong that is expected to treat 70% of the wastwater generated in the town before it is releaed into the sea. Photo: The Phuket News / file

However, one issue that still remains unresolved is rental of temple land required for the project, and a budget for the project, which has already been approved, cannot be allocated until resolved.

Department of Local Administration Director-General Jarin Jakkapak confirmed approval of the wasterwater-treatment centre at a meeting in Patong on Saturday (Mar 4).

At the meeting were officials from Patong Municipality, Phuket Regional Environment Office 15, Phuket Office of Natural Resources and Environment, Prince of Songkla University, and Phuket Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Centre.

“Over the years the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus in the island’s wastewater has changed and this is what has caused the change in colour of the water when the wastewater is released into the sea,” Mr Jarin said.

“As a short-term fix for the problem, Patong Municipality have been awarded a budget to expand the existing municipality sewerage system. In addition, Patong Municipality will be required to check properties outside of the current system to see if they have their own wastewater-treatment systems.

“If these properties do not have their own wastewater systems they should be fully equipped to be linked to the new system before its completion,” he said.

“In the long-term, in addition to the new wastewater treatment centre in Patong, Kalim, which does not currently have a wastewater treatment system, will join with Patong’s new system at Phra Baramee Rd.

“This project has already gone through a feasibility study and has the design details but is it now awaiting approval for environment quality management. If approved this will be included in the provincial budget for 2019,” he added.

“Once complete this new system will be adequate to cover wastewater treatment for the Patong community.

“The only problem we have to deal with now is the issue of renting temple land. The budget for the wastewater project has already been approved by the central government, however, this cannot be allocated until this land issue has been resolved,” he said.

“In addition, Patong Municipality does not know how many laundries are currently connected to the existing wastewater treatment system.

“Therefore, they will need to conduct a survey of all laundries in the area and to ensure they are all connected to the system in the future,” he concluded.

 

 
Kurt | 07 March 2017 - 14:16:34

Patong Municipality doesn't know how many Kalim and Patong laundries are currently connected to the existing waste water treatment system.
Does that mean that Patong Municipality knows how many and which restaurants, bars, guesthouses, hotels are connected or not connected?

Kurt | 07 March 2017 - 13:40:46

Has been approved, but now waiting another approval? ( environment quality management).
Than budget 2019. Does that mean in 2019 start construction, if...
The big 'if' is that temple land matter, right?

So, when everything is approved, land problem solved, constructions done, operational starting up will be in 2021 or so?
Than 70% of wastewater will be treated before released into Patong Bay. 
Mhh, still many years of bloom-bloom to go.

How many percent of waste water is now ( 2017) treated before it get released into Patong Bay? ( by Patong and Kalim)

CaptainJack69 | 07 March 2017 - 12:39:13

The article doesn't state where this new water-works will be. And being as Patong is already a little, ahem... "crowded" it's difficult to imagine where a sewage works can go and not have problems with "environment quality management".

Wouldn't it be nice if things were actually planned, instead of rushing to build too many hotels and "cheap" condo's, over-saturating the market and putting undue pressure on the already inadequate infrastructure. Roads, power supply, water supply, rubbish collection, street cleaning, flood prevention are all woefully incapable, not just waste water treatment.

Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.