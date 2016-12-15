PHUKET: Phuket International Airport (PIA) has put in place a safety zone and warning system at the end of the runway along Mai Khao Beach to protect a growing number of beachgoers who visit that area to take photographs and videos of landing aircraft.

They have also banned the use of drones from the area.

PIA Director Monrudee Gettuphan told The Phuket News, “We are concerned about the safety of residents and tourists who come to Mai Khao Beach so we have installed speaker systems in four locations along the fence to let people know about the potential danger of this area.

“People need to stay away from the restricted zone. We want to prevent any unknown object or material injuring people, or even their hearing being damaged by the noise of the aircraft’s engines.

“The penalty for anyone failing to comply with this regulation includes the death penalty, a life sentence, or a jail term of between five to 20 years, as per the Air Aviation Act 1978,” Ms Monrudee said.

“The warning system we have installed is in three languages – Thai, English and Chinese. We have also asked the Thalang District Chief for additional officials or security volunteers to help advise and warn people that this area is restricted.

“The affected area covers the end of the runway near Mai Khao Beach where many people gather to take photos of aircraft when they land. Sometimes the planes fly so low and close to the fence it is a high risk area.

“We have placed barb wire along the danger zone to keep people out. People can come to the beach as normal but cannot use the restricted area to take photos or videos,” she added.

Ms Monrudee has asked everyone to follow the instructions in order to provide the highest level of safety for both the public and the aircraft.

“Again, we apologise if this causes any inconvenience,” Ms Monrudee concluded.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub