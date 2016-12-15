Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Phuket airport sets out beach safety zone, warning system

PHUKET: Phuket International Airport (PIA) has put in place a safety zone and warning system at the end of the runway along Mai Khao Beach to protect a growing number of beachgoers who visit that area to take photographs and videos of landing aircraft.

Yutthawat Lekmak

Thursday 15 December 2016, 09:16AM

They have also banned the use of drones from the area.

PIA Director Monrudee Gettuphan told The Phuket News, “We are concerned about the safety of residents and tourists who come to Mai Khao Beach so we have installed speaker systems in four locations along the fence to let people know about the potential danger of this area.

“People need to stay away from the restricted zone. We want to prevent any unknown object or material injuring people, or even their hearing being damaged by the noise of the aircraft’s engines.

“The penalty for anyone failing to comply with this regulation includes the death penalty, a life sentence, or a jail term of between five to 20 years, as per the Air Aviation Act 1978,” Ms Monrudee said.

“The warning system we have installed is in three languages – Thai, English and Chinese. We have also asked the Thalang District Chief for additional officials or security volunteers to help advise and warn people that this area is restricted.

“The affected area covers the end of the runway near Mai Khao Beach where many people gather to take photos of aircraft when they land. Sometimes the planes fly so low and close to the fence it is a high risk area.

“We have placed barb wire along the danger zone to keep people out. People can come to the beach as normal but cannot use the restricted area to take photos or videos,” she added.

Ms Monrudee has asked everyone to follow the instructions in order to provide the highest level of safety for both the public and the aircraft.

“Again, we apologise if this causes any inconvenience,” Ms Monrudee concluded.

 

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

 

 
skip | 16 December 2016 - 17:04:39

unfortunately the most important issue of my comment was deleted. the newspaper is heading the same way as the PG with comments being sensored by thai editors. UNFORTUNATELY FOR THE PUBLIC I WILL NOT BE USING THE COMMENT FORUM AGAIN.

CaptainJack69 | 16 December 2016 - 13:25:24

The death sentence?!!!!! For going to a public beach?!!!!!! Wow, what a country.

Kurt's got a point, the airport has MUCH more important problems to worry about right now.

The really worrying thing is that your average Thai actually seems to be fooled by these obvious attempts to distract them from the real problems.  I'm not saying they're easily led but...

Kurt | 15 December 2016 - 17:52:15

There we go again. 
Airport authorities try to deviate attention from real failing airport management issues to a non issue. 
Who cares about that beach sand strip? No one did as long as Phuket airport exists.
These beach speaker boxes are in no time gone, due to salt air/rain/storm. 
Did they thought about it? How they got a quick budget for this nonsense?
When are the new Immigration computers coming?
When more parking facilities for flying customers ( not for taxis)? 
That are real issues!

How lovely is a manager job on Phuket when you can justify your 'desk job' with non-issues.

skip | 15 December 2016 - 17:09:23

if its outside the fence its unrestricted. if its inside the fence its restricted. move the fence if its a safety issue.. by the way, in thailand up to 18 feet above the mean high tide line is public ( crown land ).

