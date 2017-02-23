Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phi Phi park chief seeks transfer after protest

PHUKET: The chief of Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park has requested a transfer to another position after a protest by passenger boat operators against the high entry fee levied on foreign tourists.

Thursday 23 February 2017, 04:05PM

Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park chief Sarayut Tantien. Photo: Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park Facebook
Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park chief Sarayut Tantien. Photo: Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park Facebook

Sarayut Tantien has sent a letter to the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conversation Department citing health reasons for his desire to move to another post.

The request comes after boat operators blocked the entrance to the pier for Phi Phi park sites on Tuesday (Feb 21) and yesterday (Feb 22), demanding fees for foreign adults to be slashed by half, from B400 to B200.

The department yesterday stood firm on the fees at the park.

Under the system of double-tier pricing, Thais are charged B40 and their children B20.

Mr Sarayut, who has run the park since June 2015, said his health is deteriorating and he needs to make frequent visits to doctors.

Boat operators complained business is falling because many foreign visitors now consider the difference in entry fees is excessive. The current two-tier charges have been in place since 2007.

Thon Thamrongnawasawat, a marine scientist at Kasetsart University who helped Mr Sarayut develop the park in Krabi, east of Phuket, questioned the stated motive for the rally. He claimed more tourists are visiting Noppharat Thara Beach and the Phi Phi islands, and the park has increasingly cashed in on entrance fees.

“If the problem is about park fees, it would have occurred years ago.

“Not now,” he wrote on his Facebook account.

Read original story here.

 

 
