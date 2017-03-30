The Phuket Hotels Association (PHA) will be hosting a gala charity dinner at Latitude in Laguna on May 13 with the aim of raising funds to sponsor the hospitality education and training of local students.

Thursday 30 March 2017, 11:27AM

The PHA, a nonprofit organization of hoteliers focused on promoting a positive image for Phuket, as well as being involved with community-based projects, is investing in local skills with the benefit event expected to fund 20 hospitality scholarships and traineeships for local residents.

The gala dinner, A Magical Island Event, is expected to welcome up to 400 guests for a spectacular evening of cocktails, dining, entertainment, and a live/silent auction on Saturday, May 13, at the Latitude Marquee, Laguna from 7pm until midnight. Dinner and drinks tickets start at B3,900 net with discounts available for parties of ten.

The event will showcase some of the best prizes ever donated for a fundraiser on Phuket – PHA members have come up with some incredible experiences both in Thailand and with their affiliated hotels worldwide, say organisers.

Some of the top prizes to date include seven nights on a fully crewed and serviced 77ft luxury sailing yacht provided by The Village, Coconut Island Phuket; three-night stays at a total of six Outrigger Hotels in Phuket, Koh Samui, Fiji, Mauritius, two in the Maldives; and three nights at the legendary The Savoy in London, provided by AccorHotels.

With a fundraising target of B3.5 million, proceeds from the “Royal Siam” themed exclusive benefit dinner will support the education of 20 hospitality scholars and trainees from Phuket, who would otherwise be unable to fund their training.

Programs will range from one month to up to four years and cover vocational and degree courses as well as overseas learning; helping to pave the way for some of Phuket’s future generation of young management, chefs, and hospitality staff.

According to Anthony Lark, President of the Phuket Hotels Association, businesses in Phuket that donate can also benefit from the fundraiser.

“By donating to a good cause and sponsoring this event, companies will support the community and can raise their profile and marketing presence in Phuket within the powerful travel and tourism industry,” he said.

A Magical Island Event will open with welcome cocktails on the lawn while live musicians interact with guests. This will be followed by a sit-down international buffet dinner with live cooking stations featuring some of the top chefs from Phuket’s best hotels, accompanied by the island’s most creative mixologists.

Guest MCs brought in to keep the event flowing include Australian polyglot, Stuart Jay Raj, plus owner and editor of renowned hospitality industry portal hotelintel.co, Wimintra Jangnin.

The highlight of the night’s live music performances is Marcus Collins, X Factor 2011 star from the UK, who will be flying in to support the event, plus Phuket’s hottest DJ Benjamin Jenkins (Ben J) wrapping up the night.

Entertainment is arranged courtesy of Phuket-based Legend Music’s Gary and Debbie Crause. Inspired Event Travel Asia / Creative Concept CCAV’s James Drysdale is the events’ major sponsor, handling the event management and supplying the decoration, lighting, and sound.

The Phuket Hotels Association has 55 member hotels with a shared goal of promoting the spectacular biodiversity, culture, and beauty of Phuket as a vacation island destination. This is achieved through educational scholarships, environmental initiatives and local community and tourism development programs.

A Magical Island Event Fundraiser Tickets:

B3,900 net (inclusive of food and selected free-flow wines)

B4,900 net (VIP premium seating inclusive of food and free-flow champagne)

*10% discount on table bookings for 10 people

For further information, please contact:

Anthony Lark, President of the Phuket Hotels Association

E-mail: president@phukethotelsassociation.com