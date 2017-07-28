Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Weird World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Pet cafe trend cat-ching on in Yangon

It may be raining cats and dogs in Myanmar, but in Yangon two coffee shops are offering animal-lovers a chance to escape the monsoon as the global pet-cafe craze sweeps into the rapidly changing city.

AFP

Saturday 29 July 2017, 01:00PM

Inside Yangon's 'Catpuchino Cafe' dozens of felines lounge around the room, some peeking out of baskets while others sit perched on fluffy stools or lie purring in the arms of adoring visitors.

On one cushion, a hairless sphynx wearing a pink jumper sits regally surveying the scene through half-closed eyes.

"I used to have cats at home when I was young," said 23-year-old customer Arr Pouk as he teased four moggies with a feather on a stick. "I love them."

The trend, already popular in Asian capitals like Tokyo and Bangkok, is the latest international fad to sail into Myanmar since the end of junta rule in 2011 heralded a new era of freedom.

In the commercial hub Yangon, hip cafes and eateries have begun to mushroom across town to cater to an expanding middle class and growing population of expats.

But while stray cats and dogs are a familiar sight on the city's streets, few inhabitants have the space, time or money to squeeze pets into their already cramped homes.

Pearl, the founder of the cat cafe who only goes by one name, opened the new feline-themed coffee shop a few weeks ago to give visitors a place to de-stress from the pressures of their busy urban lives.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

In total she has 27 animals of 10 different breeds, including the short-legged Munchkin Cat, the fluffy Maine Coon and a giant tabby American Shorthair.

"When I used to get stressed at school or work, I would play with cats for 15 or 30 minutes and then the stress would be gone," Pearl told AFP.

"Getting love from cats is hard, so when you get love from cats it's worth more."

On the other side of the city, another shop is taking a different approach, with Corgis, blue-eyed Huskies and their giant cousin, the Alaskan Malamute, lavishing customers with free love and licks.

The 27-year-old owner, Htet Myat Aung, said he was inspired by a similar cafe in Bangkok.

"I opened this dog cafe for people in Yangon who can't raise puppies themselves but who love these pets," he said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Rolled over: Phuket officials dally over push for Patong taxi, tuk-tuk parking spaces

The army should post a few men at each of the areas tuk-tuk drivers claim as their areas. When a tuk-tuk parks there, the soldiers should tell them t...(Read More)

Rolled over: Phuket officials dally over push for Patong taxi, tuk-tuk parking spaces

Capt. Jack is absolut right only the army has a SLIM chance?Some 20 year ago we sat at a famous restaurant in Karon and looking at all chaotic Tuk Tu...(Read More)

Rolled over: Phuket officials dally over push for Patong taxi, tuk-tuk parking spaces

More Lip Sevice and Piss and Wind, from the so-called people in power. They are as pathetic as one another ...(Read More)

Rolled over: Phuket officials dally over push for Patong taxi, tuk-tuk parking spaces

Terrible news but sadly not unexpected. It seems clear the PPTC is full of corrupt cronies who are puppets of of the taxi mafia (notably including ...(Read More)

Rolled over: Phuket officials dally over push for Patong taxi, tuk-tuk parking spaces

Which is exactly what everyone said in the comments on the previous story. How pathetic that the taxi drivers are more powerful than the army. ...(Read More)

Phuket police investigate neighbourhood creep

Aren't this article and the FB postings are violation of the criminal defamation laws? Don't creeps and crooks have an expectation of protec...(Read More)

Five die when speedboat sinks in storm

The boat's Captain and the Owner should be held responsible for the deaths and be jailed!...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Pineapple Eyes’ project targets garbage, wastewater

I have so much to say about this please see my post on Facebook under Odins Nanny as this subject needs more discussion ...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Pineapple Eyes’ project targets garbage, wastewater

They should go to the old hotel that is being renovated at the sea front near to the ramp where boats get put in and out of the water at Chalong. They...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Pineapple Eyes’ project targets garbage, wastewater

" Finish the food on their plates.."? That's really not even a drop in the ocean of garbage burying Phuket -as irrelevant as it gets, Mr...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.