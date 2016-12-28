YACHTING: Australian supermaxi Perpetual LOYAL smashed the race record by almost five hours to take line honours at the gruelling Sydney to Hobart race today (Dec 28), after eight-time winner Wild Oats XI retired.

Wednesday 28 December 2016, 11:10AM

‘Perpetual LOYAL’s’ remarkable time is 4 hours, 51 minutes, 52 seconds faster than the previous record set by Wild Oats XI in 2012. It is the 12th time since the inaugural race in 1945 that the record has been broken. Photo: Rolex

LOYAL, a long-time rival of favourite Wild Oats, put to bed her failure to finish the past two races when the 100-footer arrived at Hobart’s Constitution Dock in a record time of 1 day 13hrs 31mins 20secs.

“This is one for the true believers,” owner and skipper Anthony Bell told reporters at Hobart’s Constitution Dock after the yacht powered to the finish line at 20 knots.

“I don’t think anyone expected us to do well in this race, the bookies certainly didn’t.

“We raced one hell of a race,” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

His boat manager Brad Kellet told the organisers that LOYAL had pushed Wild Oats to its limits.

“Someone had to crack,” he said. “That’s not our weather, it’s Wild Oats’ weather, but we put ourselves in a great position, so that when Oats retired, we had enough of a lead over the V70s and Scallywag to win.”

The new finish time for the 628-nautical-mile event was four hours and 51 minutes faster than the previous record of 1 day 18hrs 23mins 12secs set in 2012 by Wild Oats.

New Zealand’s Volvo 70 Giacomo – which hopes to be crowned overall winner, the handicap honours for the vessel that performs best according to size – finished second with a time of 1 day 15hrs 27mins 5secs.

“It was a bit of a downwind race, so it suited us,” said wine owner Jim Delegat.

“Still, we’re pretty surprised, it’s not often that a 70-footer can do this, get second over the line.”

Hong Kong businessman Seng Huang Lee’s entrant supermaxi Scallywag crossed the finish line about two minutes later, also easily beating the old record.

LOYAL had benefited from favourable winds that saw the race leaders tear down Australia’s east coast after departing Sydney Harbour on Monday (Dec 26).

The yacht was first into the open ocean followed by Scallywag and Wild Oats.

Wild Oats edged into the lead amid freshening northerly winds and looked well set to break its own record for the race, but in a bitter blow, its hydraulic keel control mechanism failed when it was in the middle of the Bass Strait.

Citing crew safety, skipper Mark Richards made the call to retire from the race on Tuesday morning (Dec 27), with the yacht arriving at the town of Eden some 480 kilometres south of Sydney early today.

It was the second-straight year Wild Oats had to pull out from the bluewater classic, with a mainsail rip thwarting her ambitions in 2015.

The line honours instead went to America’s Comanche, which did not take part in this year’s contest.

But half the world-class crew of Comanche returned to the Sydney to Hobart on board LOYAL, after Bell brought them in this year in a bid to become more competitive.

It was the second win for Bell, the head of an accountancy firm, who took out line honours in 2011 with Investec Loyal – the first time he sailed in the race.

He signalled his intent to move on after the win, saying he “won’t be back next year” and that he had something “new and hot” to do in sailing without elaborating.

The rest of the 80-odd fleet are due in Hobart over the next two days when handicap honours will be decided.

Cruising Yacht Club of Australia commodore John Markos said this year’s favourable conditions “will make it a pretty hard record to break”.

Storms are usually a regular hazard in the Sydney to Hobart, one of the world’s most challenging races. Six men died, five boats sank and 55 sailors were rescued in 1998 when a deep depression hit the Tasman Sea.