THB 9900000
Tuesday 24 January 2017, 01:12PM
265 sqm, sea and mountain view in Kamala Foreign freehold. Reduced to 9,9 m. fully furnished!! info@sunny-property.com , 08 3105 2707
Always a lot of words but no action, just take the list from air b&b from a to z and you are busy for 2 years at least.But another problem he seem...(Read More)
Fantastic! When I read that in all Phuket areas the majorities of hotels are illegal, wow, after their demolishing a lot of space for parking you car,...(Read More)
Sir Burr..."If" used by you is an implied state of affairs or conditional on an event. The use of the word "assuming" in my reply ...(Read More)
Larry, Curly & Mo, if they had a brain between them they'd be dangerous....(Read More)
Kurt...can't you understand the article. It states, "Police believe ... For now we presume that the cause of the incident was lack of oxygen ...(Read More)
Condos and villas here should not be marketed as an investment. They should be marketed as liabilities. Just take a look at many of the condo and vill...(Read More)
Good explanation, but, you fail to mention why it's done this way.
If it was a straight popular vote, the election would be completely controlled...(Read More)
Andy, the answer is very simple. No one has a clue, and talk wise just swerve around.
Police, as usual comes up with a stupid explanation ( pin slip...(Read More)
It's like a hot potato nobody wants to hold. Talk about passing the buck here! What a farce!...(Read More)
The cheaper helmets here that only cover the top of the head are not much use from a safety perspective. The strap is the weakest part....(Read More)