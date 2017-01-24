Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Buy and Sell
The Phuket News Buy and Sell | Jobs | Property | Cars and Boats | Community | Services XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Penthouse for quick sale

THB 9900000

Tuesday 24 January 2017, 01:12PM

265 sqm, sea and mountain view in Kamala Foreign freehold. Reduced to 9,9 m. fully furnished!! info@sunny-property.com , 08 3105 2707
Contact details
Person : Guy Jung
Phone : 0831052707
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Email advertiser
CAPTCHA

Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Governor warns illegal hotels ‘to be demolished’

Always a lot of words but no action, just take the list from air b&b from a to z and you are busy for 2 years at least.But another problem he seem...(Read More)

Phuket Governor warns illegal hotels ‘to be demolished’

Fantastic! When I read that in all Phuket areas the majorities of hotels are illegal, wow, after their demolishing a lot of space for parking you car,...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Sir Burr..."If" used by you is an implied state of affairs or conditional on an event. The use of the word "assuming" in my reply ...(Read More)

Transport Minister orders urgent action to end to Phuket Airport queues

Larry, Curly & Mo, if they had a brain between them they'd be dangerous....(Read More)

Phuket police chief says no explosion in marina accident, blames fire extinguisher

Kurt...can't you understand the article. It states, "Police believe ... For now we presume that the cause of the incident was lack of oxygen ...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Condos and villas here should not be marketed as an investment. They should be marketed as liabilities. Just take a look at many of the condo and vill...(Read More)

Phuket Expat Finance: Trumping the Electoral College system

Good explanation, but, you fail to mention why it's done this way. If it was a straight popular vote, the election would be completely controlled...(Read More)

Phuket police chief says no explosion in marina accident, blames fire extinguisher

Andy, the answer is very simple. No one has a clue, and talk wise just swerve around. Police, as usual comes up with a stupid explanation ( pin slip...(Read More)

Back in black: Wastewater returns to Phuket’s Surin Beach

It's like a hot potato nobody wants to hold. Talk about passing the buck here! What a farce!...(Read More)

Italian man dies in Phuket motorbike crash

The cheaper helmets here that only cover the top of the head are not much use from a safety perspective. The strap is the weakest part....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.