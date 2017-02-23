Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
PCG take second T20 win

Last Sunday (Feb 19) saw the third round of the C&C Marine 2017 T20 tournament at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG). The morning game saw Island Cricket Club (ICC) take on the newly-formed Phuket Cricket Group (PCG). The afternoon game saw Patong Cricket Club (PCC) play against the second league newcomers Team ACG.

Thursday 23 February 2017, 10:16AM

On target; a shy by Manich Sadarangani (PCG) ends Denskar’s inning for ICC with a run out. Photo: Michael Way
On target; a shy by Manich Sadarangani (PCG) ends Denskar’s inning for ICC with a run out. Photo: Michael Way

Both PCG and Team ACG were hoping they would follow on from their opening wins, but ICC and PCC would have had different ideas and were certain to give it their all so the newcomers didn’t extend their lead in the table.

In the morning game ICC skipper Paresh Borkar won the toss and decided to bat first and S Ullah and M Khan opened the innings. Ullah started well but Khan (1) went in just the 2nd over. R Naik was next in and together with Ullah, put on a 72 run partnership taking ICC to 70 for one at the drink break.

Coming back to the field, the promising partnership couldn’t continue as Ullah (31) was run out, and Naik (26) followed in the next over. Next batsman S Kandolkar (12) was also run out putting ICC at 97 for four and the team needing to start attacking in order to post a good total. B Dessai (1) was next in but was run out after facing just one delivery. H Singh (4) came in looking to relieve the pressure but was bowled out.

S Kumar (4) followed but had to retire after pulling a muscle. M Denskar (0) was then also run out making a total of four run outs in the ICC innings.

ICC finished with a score of 135.

PCG were confident they would chase the 136 runs required and I Mushtaq (29) and S Syed (34) opened the PCG innings. Mushtaq bludgeoned 29 runs off just 18 deliveries including five 4s before he was dismissed in the 7th over, ending a 56 run opening partnership.

M Sadarangani (34) was next in and ran at every opportunity. Syed was eventually dismissed in the 15th over ending a 50 run partnership between him and Sadarangani. M Rehman (13) was next batsman in and together with Sadarangani took the score to 132 before Sadarangani was dismissed in the 18th over.

PCG only needed four runs to win with W Bhat (3) coming to the crease which was easily achieved in the 18th over. PCG had chased down the target of 136 with relative ease, thus securing their second win of the season.

In the afternoon game, ACG Captain I Malik won the toss and decided to bat first. ACG openers C Murphy and Malik started in attacking mode until Malik (17) was well caught in the 2nd over. Malik, looking for the maximum six runs, fell just short of the boundary into the safe hands of Runhaar.

T Lemont (3) was next in but only lasted three deliveries. Big hitting A Khan (0) followed Lemont back to the clubhouse being clean bowled. The departure of Khan for a duck gave Patong a huge boost especially with A Mushtaq arriving at the crease facing a hat-trick ball from McDonald.

Mushtaq (1) survived the hat-trick ball, however, he was dismissed the next over from a brilliant delivery from Runhaar.

The departure of Musthtaq meant ACG were at 52 for four with opener Murphy still at the crease. New Batsman P Jha (2) was caught bringing R Jayasuriya to the crease in the 8th over.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

Patong were sensing that one more wicket before the drinks break would seal the ACG innings, however, Murphy had other ideas and continued to play his shots even after the departure of Jayasuryia.

After drinks, Murphy and A DuPont slowed the fall of wickets whist at the same time increased the run rate with some destructive batting, particularly Murphy, who was eventually trapped LBW for 63 runs. An innings which saw six 4s and three 6s off just 43 deliveries.

With five overs remaining, ACG were looking to score off every ball but what followed was a series of runs outs. DuPont (19) was first to go, C Baxter (12) followed and then S Khan (9).

ACG set PCC a competitive score of 157 runs to win.

PCC opened their batting with attackers H Jordaan and S Hamilton, the prior of which was playing his last game before relocating to Bangkok, and he went out with a bang bludgeoning 56 runs off 24 balls and an innings containing eight 4s and three 6s. Together the openers put on an 89 run partnership in six overs before Jordaan was trapped LBW.

I Bekker (1) was next in but was clean bowled by Khan. A Runhaar (4) was next but was caught out just at the drinks break, with the score on 112 for three wickets.

After drinks, D Thomas arrived and departed without troubling the scorers, but throughout the sudden fall of wickets, opener Hamilton stood firm and had the total in his sights. H McDonald (10) joined Hamilton and they went about chasing down the total, but McDonald was clean bowled with the score on 130 in the 12th over.

A Van Blerk came to the crease with PCC needing four runs an over to win. Both batsmen wasted no time and reached the target fittingly with Hamilton launching a huge 6 to win the game for PCC.

This Sunday (Feb 26), PCC take on ICC with the game starting at 11am.

For further information about cricket on Phuket, visit the Phuket Cricket Group (PCG) web-site at www.phuketcricket.com or e-mail the PCG committee at phuketcricketgroup@gmail.com. New players are always welcome & would be well received by the current teams on the island.

Text by David Thomas.

 

 
