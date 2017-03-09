Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
PCG remain unbeaten in T20

CRICKET: Last Sunday (Mar 5) saw the fifth round of the C&C Marine 2017 T20 tournament at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) between Team ACG (ACG) and Phuket Cricket Group (PCG).

Thursday 9 March 2017, 10:02AM

Man of the Match, Imtiyaz Mushtaq, in action for PCG. Photo: Michael Way
PCG skipper I Mushtaq won the toss and he decided to bat first.

Mushtaq and S Bowry opened the PCG innings, however, ACG bowler M Bilal struck in just the 2nd over, removing Bowry (4). This brought M Sadarangani to the crease ,and together with Mushtaq, took the score to 76 runs when Sadarangani (15) was clean bowled just before the 10 over drinks break after a fine 67 run partnership with Mushtaq.

The fall of Sadarangani brought W Bhatt to the crease and together with Mushtaq went on all-out attack until Mushtaq was finally dismissed in the 16th over after a great knock of 66 runs.

Next batsman in was M Rehman and with only a few overs left in the innings, looked to score quickly but was bowled for seven runs. Bhatt was eventually dismissed in the 19th over for 66 runs off 28 deliveries. The ACG innings closed with the score on 185 runs for five wickets with N Khan (3) and M Platts (1) the not out batsman.

ACG opened with M Bilal and C Baxter with a challenging total to chase. Both batsmen started positively and were looking to score off every delivery. However, PCG opening bowlers Bhatt and Mushtaq kept their discipline and eventually got the breakthrough dismissing Bilal for 39 runs.

Next batsman in was P Jha (16) who continued the momentum scoring at more than a run a ball before being clean bowled 6th over. Baxter, who had played well from the start was dismissed just after the 10 over drinks break for 32 runs.

BIS

Big hitting A Khan (9) was offered a lifeline after being dropped at square leg by M Platts, however, he could not capitalise on the fielders mistake being run out in the 14th over. S Khan (5) and I Malik (28) continued the run chase for ACG before Khan was bowled by Mushtaq which brought R Jayasuriya (0) to the crease, only to be run out straight away after facing just one delivery.

Malik (28) and Mushtaq (20) combined well in the latter stages; however the target of 186 runs was just out of reach. They had knocked 103 runs off the last 10 overs, however, still fell short at the end.

PCG won by a narrow margin of 12 runs, and maintained their unbeaten run in the competition.

This Sunday (Mar 12) sees a double header with ACG vs ICC in the morning (start time 10am) followed PCG vs Patong in the afternoon (start time 2.30pm).

For further information about cricket on Phuket, visit the Phuket Cricket Group (PCG) web-site at www.phuketcricket.com or e-mail the PCG committee at phuketcricketgroup@gmail.com. New players are always welcome & would be well received by the current teams on the island. 

Text by David Thomas.

 

 
