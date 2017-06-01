Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
PCG crowned T20 champs

CRICKET: The Patong Cricket Club (PCC) took on the Phuket Cricket Group (PCG) in the final of the C&C Marine 2017 T20 Tournament on Sunday, May 14 at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG), with the PCG coasting to a well-deserved 44 run victory.

patong,

The Phuket News

Thursday 1 June 2017, 09:34AM

Waseem opens his account for the PCG Marvels with a four. Photo: Michael Way
Waseem opens his account for the PCG Marvels with a four. Photo: Michael Way

It was PCG skipper I Mushtaq who won the toss and he elected for his side to bat first.

Mushtaq and M Sadarangani opened the PCG innings and got off to a flying start with Mushtaq attacking PCC’s opening bowlers.

With PCC boasting a very strong batting lineup, PCG knew a big score was needed that PCC would have to to chase.

The PCG openers reached their 50-run partnership in the 7th over, but the breakthrough for PCC came in the 10th over when Sadarangani (30) was stumped off the bowling of S Wetherell.

Sadarangani had played a solid role supporting Mushtaq, who was looking to push ahead and dominate after the drinks break.

W Bahtt was next batsman in, and he didn’t waste any time, attacking each and every delivery. Together with Mushtaq, they brought up 100 runs in the 11th over. Mushtaq reached his half century in the 12th over.

It was hard work for PCC in the field but their persistence paid off when they finally snared Mushtaq (80) in the 17th over – caught by Wetherell off the bowling of Kohler. Mushtaq’s innings of 80 included seven 4s and four 6s off just 64 deliveries.

M Rehman (3) was run out by H McDonald when looking for the last few singles. He was followed shortly after by Bhatt (44), and N khan (9) was then bowled by McDonald, leaving Y Mirza the not out batsman.

PCG had set PCC a substantial target of 191 runs to win.

Patong opened with S Hamilton and Wetherell – both of whom had enjoyed good form during the tournament.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

With such a large total to chase, they couldn’t afford to start slowly. However, they were soon on the back foot when they were both dismissed in just the second over – Hamilton (9) and Wetherell (4).

Kohler and McDonald were next in, however, Kohler (5) was on his way back to the pavilion one over later when he was caught by Mushtaq off the bowling of Mirza. McDonald, on the other hand, was in his usual aggressive mood and was punishing each and every delivery.

Captain S Raju (2) came to the crease looking to support McDonald in the run chase, however, he was run out by Bhatt looking to steal a run.

J Robertson was next in, and together with McDonald, steadied the innings with some solid batting and opportunistic running between the wickets. Both batsman took the team past the 10 over drinks break, however, their 83 run partnership was broken when McDonald was caught in the deep by Sadarangani for 64 runs, an innings which included three 4s and four 6s off just 39 deliveries.

A van Blerk (2) was clean bowled by Ahmed after facing just two deliveries and Robertson was bowled by Mirza for a well played 27 runs, bringing N Quail (7) and S Bhattacharya (6) to the crease.

Quail was caught by Mizra off Sadarangani and Bhattacharya bowled by Sadarangani two balls later.

With just two overs left and the total now out of reach, the remaining Patong batsman S Abraham (1) was bowled by Ahmed, leaving R Kohler not out.

PCG coasted home in the end, winning by 44 runs, with the continual fall of wickets preventing PCC from building any sort of platform to chase such a large total.

PCG were justly crowned C&C Marine T20 2017 Champions.

For further information about cricket on Phuket, visit the Phuket Cricket Group (PCG) web-site at: www.phuketcricket.com or e-mail the PCG committee at phuketcricketgroup@gmail.com. New players are always welcome and would be well received by the current teams on the island.  

 

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.