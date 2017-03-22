CRICKET: Last Sunday (Mar 19) saw the 7th round of the C&C Marine 2017 T20 tournament at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) with the only game of the day being between Team ACG (ACG) and Patong Cricket Club (PCC), and PCC were looking to cement their place at the top of the league table.

Wednesday 22 March 2017, 06:06PM

Man of the Match, Hico MaDonald (PCC), brings up his 50 with a big 6. Photo: Michael Way

PCC skipper S Raju won the toss and elected for his team to field first.

Batsmen F Mir and R Sadarangani opened the PCC innings looking to start strongly against an in-form Patong side who had dominated their previous matches, however, they were quickly dealt a blow when Sadarangani (6) was dismissed in the 1st over caught by Wetherell off the bowling of Bhattacharya.

R Jayasuriya was next batsman in and together with Mir, took the score to 25 when Mir (9) was caught by Kohler off the bowling of Bhattacharya, only for Jayasuriya to follow him to the clubhouse the very next next delivery.

A Mushtaq (12) then came to the crease and started off quickly, showing his good form from previous weeks, but he couldn’t push on and was caught behind by keeper Van Blerk off the bowling of Kohler. C Murphy (5) was next in but was soon on his way back after being clean bowled by McDonald bringing S Khan to the crease with plenty of work to do in order to set PCC a competitive total.

Khan, together with Baxter, dug in and took ACG to the drinks break. After a 58 run partnership and with the score on 106, Baxter (20) was trapped LBW by Robertson in the 13th over. A Khan (19) was next batsman in and continued to push the score forward until he was caught by Hamilton off Wetherell.

M.Bilal (0) was trapped LBW first ball by Wetherell and I Malik (0) could only last two deliveries, clean bowled by Mcdonald. G Lane (5) was run out by Van Blerk in the final over pushing for the final runs of the innings.

ACG had set PCC a total of 150 runs to win, with S Khan the not out batsman on 41 runs, which included three 4s and two 6s.

PCC opened with S Hamilton and R Wetherell. Both batsmen started positively taking the score to 39 in the 5th over when Hamilton (32) was clean bowled by Bilal ending a 39 run opening partnership, which brought M Kohler to the crease.

Kholer (22) took up where Hamilton left off scoring freely and looking to reach the target as quickly as possible. However, PCC’s innings lost momentum briefly when Wetherell (31) was dismissed in the 8th over caught and bowled by Bilal.

Next batsman in was the destructive H McDonald who lived up to expectations immediately going into attack mode, smashing the ACG bowlers all over the park. McDonald, who went on to be Man of the Match, reached his 50 with a huge 6 over midwicket. However, he was a victim of his own destructive batting, falling foul of the newly introduced rule whereby a batsman has to retire after hitting a 6 into that area, an incentive to protect the nearby residents from falling cricket balls.

It was nonetheless a terrific innings of 54 runs from just 23 deliveries and containing seven 6s!

PCC Skipper Raju (2) joined Kohler (22) to steer Patong to victory in the 18th over, cementing their place at the top of the league table.

This Sunday (Mar 26) sees Island Cricket Club (ICC) vs PCG with start time set for 11am.

This Sunday (Mar 26) sees Island Cricket Club (ICC) vs PCG with start time set for 11am.